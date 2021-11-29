A novel treatment for canine breast cancer is being evaluated in Spain

Companion animals, like humans, benefit from advances in medicine, leading to longer, healthier lives. However, because their life expectancy is increasing, there is a greater risk that some problems may appear, such as cancer.

Fortunately, research in this regard does not stop, and there are many studies that try to provide answers to the unknowns that neoplastic processes raise, both in animals and in humans.

In this sense, the Breast Oncology Unit of the Veterinary Clinic Hospital of the Complutense University you are conducting a clinical trial evaluating a novel treatment for canine breast cancer, with the potential to extrapolate the results to human medicine.

Laura Pena, director of the Department of Animal Medicine and Surgery of the Veterinary Faculty of the Complutense University of Madrid, principal investigator of the study, explains in statements to Veterinary Journal that the treatment consists of a “new immunotherapy, which had only previously been used experimentally in mice with cancer.” This immunotherapy is based on “some viral particles, that are not pathogenic at all and that stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells”.

This type of treatment “we know that the bitch does not have toxicity”, so it has been decided to carry out the test on this species, it is also of special interest since “some types of tumors of the bitch, and specifically inflammatory breast carcinoma, are validated as study models for the same type of cancer in human medicine, which is the most aggressive and most fatal breast cancer”.

Currently, the trial “is in the preclinical phase from the point of view of human medicine”, where the results obtained, which are being “spectacular”.

INCREASE IN LIFE EXPECTANCY

Inflammatory mammary carcinoma is a very aggressive type of cancer, with very marked symptoms and that offers very little life expectancy, and surgery is also contraindicated.

The new therapy evaluated by the team of the Breast Oncology Unit of the Veterinary Clinic Hospital of the Complutense University is giving great results, and “if the average life time with this type of cancer is one month, we have achieved a significant increase in survival; for example one of the dogs in the study survived 9 months with a good quality of life, and it was even possible to operate ”.

In other types of non-inflammatory tumors, “we still do not have enough results, but it seems that it works well and also the bitches survive longer.” The results also seem promising, but the expert comments that “we will have definitive data more or less within a year.”

Regarding cancer treatment, Dr. Peña points out that “there is no talk of cure, there is talk of time free from disease or total survival, and this is how the success of a treatment is evaluated.” Therefore, the purpose of the proven therapy “consists in increase disease-free time and survival time, with quality of life”.

In this regard, the veterinarian explains that in bitches that have some type of non-inflammatory breast cancer, “the treatment is given before the operation, which is known as neoadjuvant therapy.” The therapy is started “before surgery and it has been seen that the size of the tumor decreases, which is why it operates better, and it also seems that bitches have a longer life expectancy, but this is not yet evaluated”.

Therefore, although the treatment “is valid for all types of malignant breast cancer, where we are obtaining the best results is in inflammatory cancer”, celebrates the specialist.

Regarding the validation for other species, such as the feline, where breast cancer is more aggressive than in the bitch, he comments that “we have started with the canine model since it is the one that presents inflammatory cancer, which hardly occurs in the cat ”.

“We also have data that the product is not toxic to the canine species, and in the feline species we would have to start from scratch.” On the other hand, Peña emphasizes that bitch inflammatory cancer, to be validated as a human model, is most interested in carrying out the study, since “in women it is also the most aggressive cancer, and there are no adequate therapies”.

INTERNATIONAL EXTERNAL SUPPORT

Given the magnitude of the investigation, the veterinarian affirms that receive external support from two universities in the United StatesOne is in charge of manufacturing the immunotherapy being tested, and the other provides technical support because they are specialists in immunology. However, he clarifies that the project is financed by the Government of Spain.

And he has the “human support of all of us who work in the hospital within the Breast Oncology Unit, the surgeons, the pathologists, the oncologists, we are all studying the cases together.”

COLLABORATION REQUEST

To carry out this research, the Breast Oncology Unit of the Veterinary Clinic Hospital of the Complutense University has opened a request for collaboration for all those owners who want to participate with their animals.

The veterinarian points out that, although they are able to carry out the study, “it would be good for us to have more cases”, although with the limitation of having enough treatment

Thus, any Pet owner who notices a nodule in the breasts of his dog can go directly to the Veterinary Clinic Hospital from the Complutense University of Madrid, since, in the words of the specialist, “we prefer that they come to us from the beginning, especially because the whole procedure we do is a little different from what is done in normal clinics” and “we need to have the case from the first moment to evaluate how the tumor shrinks before surgery“, Add.