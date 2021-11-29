A man attacks the house of Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara is having a difficult year at least. At the beginning of April he had to meet again in court with Nick Loeb, his ex-partner, in the fight for the embryos that they decided to freeze while they were still together. More than three years of trials that have ended with the actress’s victory.

After dealing with his former partner, the beginning of summer brings him another front, more complicated than the previous one: an intruder is making his life impossible, even destroying his new mansion. The actress and her husband, the actor Joe Manganiello, will have to delay their plans to move to their new home in Los Angeles, which were still renovating, because of that intruder, a somewhat terrifying unforeseen event.

It happened last Monday, when a stranger managed to sneak into the mansion after posing as the actress’s son, Manolo. Once inside, the man proceeded to destroy everything he found ahead, leaving at the end a signature for his ‘work’ in orange paint on the walls. Not only that, but he also wanted to leave a terrifying message to the Colombian, confessing that he is convinced that she is his real mother and that he would have tried to contact her on several occasions.

Luckily, the police were alerted by the neighbors about the noise he was causing, knowing that there was no one living in the mansion, and he was arrested. The intruder confessed to being responsible for the damage caused, which according to the TMZ portal, would total more than $ 100,000.

It is not the first time that the well-known Colombian actress has to deal with intruders and stalkers. Last November, the couple had to request protection from another of these intruders, a man with mental problems who had already been arrested twice trying to enter the actress’s house.

