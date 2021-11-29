A huge asteroid will approach Earth in the last days of 2021
It is about 84 to 190 meters long. Its size is comparable to that of the asteroid that exploded in the Podkamennaya Tunguska River, in Siberia, Russia, more than a century ago and that supposedly resulted in an explosion of 12 megatons. NASA classified the 2018 AH as a near-Earth object Apollo category, the most dangerous level. Apollo asteroids have orbits that intersect our planet’s, posing a collision hazard. The US space agency, however, considers it unlikely that the celestial body will collide with our planet, in fact, it is expected to pass at a distance of more than 4.5 million kilometers from Earth, the Jerusalem Post details. For comparison, the distance between our planet and the Moon is about 384,000 kilometers, that is, about one twelfth of this distance; however, if the asteroid’s trajectory changes, an impact with Earth could have catastrophic consequences. The meteor that exploded in the atmosphere over Russia’s Chelyabinsk region in 2013, which was only 17 meters high, damaged more than 7,000 buildings. 2018 AH is the largest asteroid to pass this close to Earth since the 202 pass. JE9, in 1971. The next encounter with a giant of this type will take place only in 2028, when an asteroid of almost a kilometer in length, the 2001 WN5, flies over our planet.
