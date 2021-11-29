‘A Castle for Christmas’, with Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes

Two people who have nothing in common. She is a nice girl but she is not going through the best stage of her life. He is a kind of stubborn grumpy man who does well who is not willing to make things easy for anyone. They know each other, they are polar opposites and, first of all, they don’t like each other, which causes entanglements, misunderstandings and arguments. What happens at the end of the movie? Well, we already know.

Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, Doris Day and Rock Hudson, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan and even ‘our’ Manolo Escobar and Concha Velasco ... Many movie couples triumphed with these stories of (apparent) disagreement that later turned into just the opposite.

And with this cover letter it is logical that a romantic (oohh!) And Christmas (ooohh!) Film starring two ‘heavyweights’ from 80s cinema as Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes is sweeping in Netflix. And it is that its actors are two great veterans of the romantic cinema of Hollywood; she, 56, and Elwes, 59.

The protagonists of ‘The Blue Lake’ and ‘The Princess Bride’ they get fully into ‘A castle for Christmas’ That, it must be said, is not a great movie but critics have been convinced (it has 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 43% from the public and 5.9 on IMDb). This romantic Netflix movie stands as one of the best Christmas movies of 2021.

Brooke Shields plays Sophie Brown, the world’s most famous romance novel writer thanks to her Emma Gale series. However, he has just made the decision to kill Emma’s great love, causing chaos in the literary world. And although he tries to explain it in the show drew Barrymore (The scene with the actress from ‘ET The Extraterrestrial’ is one of the WTF! moments of the film), her chaotic arguments do not convince anyone.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To escape her work and life chaos, she decides to go to Scotland to visit the castle (or rather, the farm) where she lived as a child with her father. The fort, Dun Dunbar, is not going through its prime, despite maintenance work on the current Duke of Dunbar, Myles (Cary Elwes).

Sophie finds out that the castle is for sale, so decide to buy it, get back on your Scottish connection, write a new book and fix your life. Myles agrees. Everything’s fine? No, because the duke puts a condition: He will live with her to teach her everything related to the maintenance of the castle. But, in reality, what the duke wants is to make it difficult for the writer to resign and go the way she came …

‘A castle for Christmas’ plays with thousands of topics, but with them builds some memorable dialogues, such as: –“I believed that dukes should be gentlemen.” – “Those are the English dukes.” The atmosphere of the classic Christmas movie ‘The Holiday’ is everywhere, as are other seasonal films like ‘A Christmas Prince’ or ‘Princess Change’.

Mark Mainz / NETFLIX

We have been pleasantly surprised by the secondary parts of the film, Sophie’s new best friends, a group of weavers who meet at a bar on the ground floor of an inn. The roles of Maisie (Andi Osho), Helen (Tina Gray), Rhona (Eilidh Loan) and Angus (Stephen Oswald) are the funniest of ‘A Castle for Christmas’.

While there is a lot of ‘competition’ on Netflix when it comes to a Christmas movie with royalty in between, ‘A Castle for Christmas’ has a huge asset that none of the others have: Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes. The two bring all their charm and their chemistry is so good that it is surprising that they have never acted together before.

In addition, what makes ‘A Castle for Christmas’ stand out from the rest of Netflix’s Christmas offer is the production quality. The director is Mary Lambert, So maybe she won’t tell you anything but she was the director, among other videos, of iconic Madonna clips like ‘Material Girl’, ‘La isla bonita’ or ‘Like a prayer’.

Mark Mainz / Netflix

The production is great: the actors, the Scottish places, the secondary ones… everything has more foundation than usual in a Christmas movie. Something that will surely surprise you is the soundtrack, because … did you expect to hear for example Belle & Sebastian or Regina Spektor in a feature film like this?

‘A castle for Christmas’ It offers you exactly what you think you are going to see (which is what we expect from these films) and some surprises, such as the chemistry between Shields and Elwes, the landscapes of the Highlands and the music. Do not stop seeing it.

WATCH MOVIE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io