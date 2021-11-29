16 Actors And Actresses Who Made Very Cool Changes To Their Movie Script

Dreamworks / © DreamWorks / Courtesy Everett Collection



It also seemed to him that wearing a Canadian accent made Shrek sound less credible because he was scarier and less vulnerable than he wanted the ogre to be.

However, to change Shrek’s accent, it was also necessary for the animators, who had already completed a third of the work, to redo certain scenes. According to Jeffrey Katzenberg of DreamWorks Animation, the edits cost between four and five million dollars, ten percent of the total budget of the film!