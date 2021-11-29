16 Actors And Actresses Who Made Very Cool Changes To Their Movie Script

Meryl Streep clearly went to great lengths to land her first Oscar!

These are 16 actors and actresses who fought for major changes to be made to their characters … and they succeeded:

1.

Initially, Mike Myers recorded his dialogue for Shrek using a slightly more pronounced variant of his natural Canadian accent, but after seeing the preliminary edit, he decided to re-record them with a Scottish accent to contrast with Lord Farquaad’s English accent.

Dreamworks / © DreamWorks / Courtesy Everett Collection

It also seemed to him that wearing a Canadian accent made Shrek sound less credible because he was scarier and less vulnerable than he wanted the ogre to be.

However, to change Shrek’s accent, it was also necessary for the animators, who had already completed a third of the work, to redo certain scenes. According to Jeffrey Katzenberg of DreamWorks Animation, the edits cost between four and five million dollars, ten percent of the total budget of the film!

2.

As soon as she was chosen for the live action of Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson decided to make Bella an “active hero”, which meant that she did not wear corsets so she could move and ride horses easily.

Walt Disney Co. / © Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Costume designer Jacqueline Durran told the Hollywood Reporter: “Bella would not wear a corset and she needed to be comfortable … Getting those elements together was like a puzzle.”

3.

In the narrative arc written for Michelle Rodríguez’s character, Letty Ortiz, in Fast and furious, she was cheating on Dominic Toretto, but Michelle refused and threatened to quit if they didn’t change that, and Vin Diesel supported her.

MCA / © MCA / Courtesy Everett Collection

She told The Daily Beast: “Is it credible that a Latina woman who is with the alpha most alpha of the alpha males is cheating on you with the handsome boy? I had to stand my ground. Basically, I cried and said, ‘I’m going to quit and please don’t sue me. I’m sorry, but I can’t do this in front of millions of people … Vin was the first to shake my hand when I was crying, and he just looked at me and said, ‘I support you.’ And let me take care of this, and you’re right, this makes me look bad anyway. ‘And that’s it. That was the beginning of Letty’s fairy tale. “

Four.

Jason Isaacs was “a little horrified” when costume designers from Harry Potter They gave him a suit and a short wig with black and white streaks that he had to wear, because Lucius Malfoy was supposedly “racist and purist” and “in no way would he comb his hair or dress like a Muggle.” Instead, he suggested wearing a long white wig and a flashy wizard costume.

Warner Bros. / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jason told Entertainment Weekly: “To keep the hair in place, I had to tilt my head back, so it was like I was looking down on everyone. That defined 50% of the character’s personality.”

5.

Samuel L. Jackson asked director George Lucas to allow Mace Windu to use a purple lightsaber so that he could easily stand out from the crowd during the final battle of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

20thcentfox / © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

George initially disagreed with the idea, but when they were working on re-recording some scenes, he broke the good news to Samuel.

6.

Crispin Glover turned down the role of the Shadow Man from Charlie’s Angels because he thought the lines were terrible, but he joined the project after director McG agreed to let him play the character without saying anything.

Columbia Pictures / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Crispin told The Guardian: “The dialogues were only explanatory.”

7.

When Meryl Streep was offered to audition for Kramer vs. Kramer —Film based on a novel Avery Corman wrote to counter what he perceived as “toxic rhetoric” emanating from the feminist movement — she insisted that if they wanted her for the role, they had to rewrite the main character, Joanna Kramer, so that seems more a reflection of the difficulties American women faced during a divorce at the time, rather than “a monster, a princess [o] stupid. “

Columbia Pictures / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Meryl’s deep understanding of the character is what got her the role. Director Robert Benton even asked her to rewrite Joanna’s final court speech.

Her performance earned her her first Oscar.

8.

On Jurassic world, Claire refused to give up her heels because Bryce Dallas Howard decided to do so during filming, in order to counter “that idea of ​​the generation of [sus] dads that to achieve equality, a woman had to behave like a man “.

Universal / © Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bryce told the Daily Beast: “What would have been considered her greatest weakness ends up being her strength. And I mean those heels. I really liked that. “

9.

After telling his friends that the script for Robin Hood: the prince of thieves It was terrible, Alan Rickman gave his Nottingham Sheriff more personality by adding and interpreting his own lines to an extremely humorous and cheesy level.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Some of the sheriff’s most famous lines were Alan’s handiwork, including the one that says, “Cancel kitchen scraps for lepers and orphans, no more merciful beheadings, and call Christmas over.”

According to director Kevin Reynolds, no one else on set knew what Alan was going to say, so the reactions from his co-stars on screen were genuine.

10.

During the production of The Mummy, Tom Cruise hired two more screenwriters to rewrite the script and make sure he had more screen time than the main mummy.

Chiabella James / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Originally, Tom’s character and the mummy were supposed to have the same screen time. His modifications to the script also gave a more dramatic story arc to his character, and while Universal executives did not fully agree with these changes, they agreed to go ahead with them.

eleven.

While filming Star trek, Leonard Nimoy invented the Vulcan pinch as a non-violent way for Spock to end fights, as he thought the originally proposed method of hitting someone on the back of the neck with the butt of his laser pistol was too “old-fashioned” and ” western”.

Paramount / © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

According to the CBC, Leonard told the director: “We can say what we want, we can make the audience believe about an alien whatever we want … The guy might have a very particular knowledge of human anatomy that hasn’t been made yet. discovered or some special power exclusive to the Vulcans. “

12.

Halle Berry said she would only return to X-Men 3 if the script gave his character, Storm, a bigger role to play.

20thcentfox / © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

On her website, Halle said: “If she really has been written much more like the one in the comics, then count on me. If not, forget it. I hope it comes first though. I love Storm and I really do. I want to be part of the last movie. “

13.

For seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger things, Dacre Montgomery wanted to offer a more human version of Billy, so he proposed ideas for some scenes, which even featured the character’s parents, in order to reveal more about the background of the character.

Netflix / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Speaking specifically about season 3, Dacre told the Vulture: “The main element was Billy’s biological mother. I insisted that that was something that should be included, to add to his background and show the pain his mother caused him to. leave”.

14.

While reading the script of The Usual Suspects, Benicio del Toro realized that the sole purpose of his character, Fred Fenster, was to be the first to die, so he convinced director Bryan Singer to allow him to say his lines with a made-up accent.

Gramercypictures / © GramercyPictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

On Inside the Actor’s Studio, Benicio said: “None of the sentences he said [Fred] it had relevance to the plot. So I sat down with Bryan Singer and said, ‘It really doesn’t matter what this guy says. And if you’ll let me, I think they should let me do something about it. ‘ And he said, ‘Go ahead.’

fifteen.

At first, Reese Witherspoon didn’t want to play Annette in Cruel intentions because it seemed to him that she was “a very demure woman who paid too much attention to the manipulations of a man”, but she worked with director Roger Kumble to rewrite her dialogues and transform Annette into a more complete character.

Columbia Pictures / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Roger told Entertainment Weekly: “Annette was the character I least identified with. It would have been impossible for the film to be a success had it not been for the talent of [Reese] as a screenwriter “.

Reese said: “I was beginning what I guess became the most important mission of my life: questioning why women were portrayed in a certain way in movies.”

16.

And finally, after the unspectacular reaction it provoked Thor: The Dark World, Chris Hemsworth told Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, that Thor had to be “more fun” and “unpredictable” in Thor: Ragnarok.

Null / © Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Chris told Vanity Fair that he said, “Style-wise, we have to start from scratch again.”

So Thor: Ragnarok took a more comical approach to his character than the previous two films.

This post was translated from English.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker