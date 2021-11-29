16 Actors And Actresses Who Made Very Cool Changes To Their Movie Script
Meryl Streep clearly went to great lengths to land her first Oscar!
These are 16 actors and actresses who fought for major changes to be made to their characters … and they succeeded:
1.
Initially, Mike Myers recorded his dialogue for Shrek using a slightly more pronounced variant of his natural Canadian accent, but after seeing the preliminary edit, he decided to re-record them with a Scottish accent to contrast with Lord Farquaad’s English accent.
2.
As soon as she was chosen for the live action of Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson decided to make Bella an “active hero”, which meant that she did not wear corsets so she could move and ride horses easily.
3.
In the narrative arc written for Michelle Rodríguez’s character, Letty Ortiz, in Fast and furious, she was cheating on Dominic Toretto, but Michelle refused and threatened to quit if they didn’t change that, and Vin Diesel supported her.
Four.
Jason Isaacs was “a little horrified” when costume designers from Harry Potter They gave him a suit and a short wig with black and white streaks that he had to wear, because Lucius Malfoy was supposedly “racist and purist” and “in no way would he comb his hair or dress like a Muggle.” Instead, he suggested wearing a long white wig and a flashy wizard costume.
5.
Samuel L. Jackson asked director George Lucas to allow Mace Windu to use a purple lightsaber so that he could easily stand out from the crowd during the final battle of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.
6.
Crispin Glover turned down the role of the Shadow Man from Charlie’s Angels because he thought the lines were terrible, but he joined the project after director McG agreed to let him play the character without saying anything.
7.
When Meryl Streep was offered to audition for Kramer vs. Kramer —Film based on a novel Avery Corman wrote to counter what he perceived as “toxic rhetoric” emanating from the feminist movement — she insisted that if they wanted her for the role, they had to rewrite the main character, Joanna Kramer, so that seems more a reflection of the difficulties American women faced during a divorce at the time, rather than “a monster, a princess [o] stupid. “
8.
On Jurassic world, Claire refused to give up her heels because Bryce Dallas Howard decided to do so during filming, in order to counter “that idea of the generation of [sus] dads that to achieve equality, a woman had to behave like a man “.
9.
After telling his friends that the script for Robin Hood: the prince of thieves It was terrible, Alan Rickman gave his Nottingham Sheriff more personality by adding and interpreting his own lines to an extremely humorous and cheesy level.
10.
During the production of The Mummy, Tom Cruise hired two more screenwriters to rewrite the script and make sure he had more screen time than the main mummy.
eleven.
While filming Star trek, Leonard Nimoy invented the Vulcan pinch as a non-violent way for Spock to end fights, as he thought the originally proposed method of hitting someone on the back of the neck with the butt of his laser pistol was too “old-fashioned” and ” western”.
12.
Halle Berry said she would only return to X-Men 3 if the script gave his character, Storm, a bigger role to play.
13.
For seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger things, Dacre Montgomery wanted to offer a more human version of Billy, so he proposed ideas for some scenes, which even featured the character’s parents, in order to reveal more about the background of the character.
14.
While reading the script of The Usual Suspects, Benicio del Toro realized that the sole purpose of his character, Fred Fenster, was to be the first to die, so he convinced director Bryan Singer to allow him to say his lines with a made-up accent.
fifteen.
At first, Reese Witherspoon didn’t want to play Annette in Cruel intentions because it seemed to him that she was “a very demure woman who paid too much attention to the manipulations of a man”, but she worked with director Roger Kumble to rewrite her dialogues and transform Annette into a more complete character.
16.
And finally, after the unspectacular reaction it provoked Thor: The Dark World, Chris Hemsworth told Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, that Thor had to be “more fun” and “unpredictable” in Thor: Ragnarok.
