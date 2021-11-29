10 movies on Netflix to watch a gray and rainy day

Shutter Island

Shutter Island.jpg Paramount Pictures

The story tells how two federal agents are sent to a mental institution called Shutter Island, in order to search for Rachel Solando, a psychotic patient who has mysteriously disappeared from her cell. The more time they spend on the island, the more difficult it will be for them to get out. Of the great Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Mark Ruffalo.

The Chicago 7 trial

Chicago-7-trial.jpg Netflix

In 1969, one of the most popular trials in American history was held, in which seven individuals arrested during a demonstration against the Vietnam War were tried after being accused of conspiring against national security. His arrest occurred as a result of riots against the police and the trial, promoted by the new attorney general, was clearly political, giving rise to a series of social conflicts -demonstrations, citizen movements, promotion of civil rights- that would happen to posterity in a time of great change in America. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film is starring Eddie redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance, Frank langella and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Liar Liar

Liar Liar.jpg Universal Pictures

Fletcher Reede is an ambitious and unscrupulous lawyer, who uses lies as a regular means of work. His five-year-old son, fed up with broken promises, makes a wish on his birthday, that his father cannot lie for twenty-four hours. Directed by Tom shadyac this comedy is starring Jim Carrey, Maura tierney, Jennifer Tilly and Cary elwes

The life of David Gale

The life of david gale.jpg Universal Pictures

The life of David Gale, a university professor and activist against the death penalty, takes an unexpected turn when he is accused and convicted of the rape and death of his colleague, activist Constance Harraway. Just three days after his execution, Gale agrees to give an exclusive interview to an ambitious young reporter. Directed by Alan parker, the film is starring Kevin Spacey, Kate winslet, Laura linney and Gabriel Mann.

The Mitchell Family vs. The machines

The Mitchell Family.jpeg Netflix

The Mitchell family’s road trip, who is accompanying one of their children to their first day of college, is interrupted by a technological insurrection that threatens humanity. Directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe has the voices of Abbi jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya rudolph, Michael Rianda, Eric André, Fred armisen, Conan O’Brien, Beck bennett, John legend and Olivia colman.

The Meyerowitz Stories

The Meyerowitz Stories.jpg Netflix

The three grown children of a surly New York artist face the difficult relationship they have with their father and with each other. The family had its members separated, but they reunite for an event that celebrates his father’s artistic work. There family conflicts will arise. Directed by Noah Baumbach, is starring Adam Sandler, Ben stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Grace van patten, Elizabeth marvel and Emma thompson.

The KKKlan infiltrator

The kkklan infiltrator Legendary Pictures

In the early 1970s, a time of great social upheaval against the backdrop of the fierce struggle for civil rights, Ron Stallworth became the Colorado Springs Police Department’s first black officer. But it is received with skepticism and hostility by the controls and some of the agents. Undaunted, he decides to go ahead and do something for his community by carrying out a very dangerous mission: infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan and expose it to the city. Directed by Spike lee, the film is starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Topher grace and Laura harrier.

Story of a marriage

1.jpg History of a marriage. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, in Noah Baumbach’s film, favorite at the Golden Globes.

Charlie, a New York theater director, and his actress wife, Nicole, struggle to overcome a divorce process that takes them to the extreme both personally and creatively. Directed by Noah baumbach is starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura dern, Azhy robertson and Alan Alda.

His House

his-house-horror-movie-netflix.jpg Netflix

“You take your ghosts everywhere” says one of the protagonists, and the phrase could not be more accurate. “His House” tells the story of a refugee couple from South Sudan in England who must pass the test and show that they can adapt to their new life. Directed by Remi Weekes and starring Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt smith.

Judge

The Judge.jpg Warner Bros

Hank Palmer, an important lawyer, returns home after the death of his mother. He then learns that his father, who is the judge of the town and from whom he is estranged, is suspected of having committed a crime. His decision to investigate the case leads him little by little to reestablish a relationship with his family that was broken. Directed by David dobkin, the film is starring Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera farmiga, Billy bob thornton and Vincent D’Onofrio.