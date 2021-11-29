▷ How to request a refund or return from OnlyFans in 2021

It is a fact that OnlyFans has become one of the most popular paid social networks in the last decade. The recent boom of the application in the pandemic has caused tens of thousands of people to decide to provide their services through the platform created by Fenix ​​International Limited. Precisely, one of the most frequent doubts about OnlyFans’ payment methodology has to do with the possibility of making refunds or returns: “Can I request a refund at OnlyFans?”, “Can I make returns at OnlyFans?”, “How can I request a refund at OnlyFans?”… This time we will see how to proceed to request a refund in the application through the platform options.

tuexperto.com is not related to OnlyFans or any of its products and services. The information collected in this entry responds to the information extracted from the Onlyfans website and the testimonials found on Reddit and other websites outside both the platform and our website.

What OnlyFans Says About Returns

As with most platforms with paid content, OnlyFans has a fairly limited return policy if we take into account the number of options available to the social network. Regarding general purchases, the company policy describes the following:

«Purchases are final and non-refundable. You can unsubscribe for any reason and at any time to ensure that you are not billed for that subscription again.«

In regards to subscriptions, OnlyFans establishes the following:

“Subscriptions are non-refundable. Turning off automatic renewal prevents you from being billed the following month if you no longer want to subscribe. You will continue to be billed for the full subscription and you will have access to the Creator’s profile until the end of the subscription. »

For incidents registered in the process of purchasing content from Creators, such as photographs, videos or links to third-party websites, the company’s policy is clear in this regard:

“If a Fan issues a tip for the purchase of a video, but the video is not provided by the Creator, the Fan should attempt to contact the Creator to receive a refund of the tip. Unfortunately, we are unable to issue a refund in these circumstances, as private messages and suggestions are voluntary contributions. “

The same is true for amounts donated that have been made in a wrong way due to a typo:

“We cannot issue refunds for private messages, paid posts, or tips. A Fan may attempt to communicate directly with the Creator regarding this issue. “

So how can I request a return on OnlyFans?

Although OnlyFans return policy is quite limited, the truth is that the platform contemplates the refund of certain elements when the Creator fails to comply with certain policies of use of the social network. Since no criteria have been established to make returns in depending on which cases, the resolution of the incident will depend on the nature of the request.

Some users of Reddit and other English-speaking forums claim that the platform makes refunds when the Creator stops publishing content on their profile for a specified period of time. The same happens when the Creator does not respond to Direct Messages from the application, either for the provision of personalized content or for the request for refund of tips and / or subscriptions. As many users say that the absence of activity on the part of the Creator is also contemplated as a possible reason for refund.

Based on all these premises, the process to request a return or refund from OnlyFans is quite simple. To do this, we will have to contact OnlyFans through the general contact form that the social network makes available to users and which is accessible from the following link:

With the session started, we will select the option Payouts or Credit Cards Payments in Select Subject, as well as the email address where we want to receive the response from the company. In the body of the message, it is best to write as descriptive as possible of the incident in English, with the name of the Creator’s user and the payment reference (amount, date of issue …). The average response time, by the way, is 24 hours during business days.

If the platform approves the refund request, the customer service will contact us through the email address indicated in the contact form. The content of the email says the following:

Hello, Thank you for communicating with us. We have completed the investigation and can confirm that the applicable charge has been successfully refunded. It can take 3-5 business days for the funds to be available in your bank account. Feel free to let us know in case you need help in the future.

To verify that the return has been issued by OnlyFans, We will have to go to the Payments tab that we can find in the section Your cards or in Add bank if it has been done with a checking account. Within the payment history, the icon displayed next to the amount should appear as follows:

The arrow icon indicates that the refund has been approved and issued by OnlyFans.

