ZARA Customer Demonstrates Black Friday Sale Prank

ZARA clients encountered an unexpected Black Friday slap (Sources: Cristina Arias / Cover / Getty Images and ZARA website online, by Twitter / @ bettyce34)

Many ZARA customers were looking forward to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, the date and time that Amancio Ortega’s brand announced the start of Black Friday in its online store. However, not a few people have shown that the Spanish firm did not keep its word, being affected as consumers.

It was known that it was going to be a difficult race. In social networks, ZARA lovers were already preparing for the online opening of the sales on the occasion of Black Friday, leaving in most cases the shopping basket made. It’s better to prevent than to cure. Well, they even cured despite having prevented, because There were multiple complaints from all consumers who suddenly saw their empty baskets.

Even so, the complaint from the users of its website that attracts the most attention revolves around the schedule. How is it possible that before nine o’clock at night there were already sold out clothes? Well, that’s how it was, to the chagrin of many, who paid for their frustration by publishing their cases on Twitter, making it clear that ZARA did not comply with what it announced.

The user of the aforementioned social network Beatriz Correa Escudero showed with an image capture of her basket, with an arrow pointing to the exact time, 8:57 p.m., that discounted items had already disappeared before 9:00 p.m. Weird, no?

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow in order to view content that is not available due to your privacy preferences

She was not the only one affected, far from it.

Other buyers, not counting those who responded to the post above, reported the same: “If Zara’s Black Friday started at 9:00 p.m., how is it possible that at 8:55 p.m. everything in the basket is already sold out ???? SCAM”; “Zara’s Black Friday: basket prepared for days, there is a size of everything two hours ago. 9:00 p.m. arrives and my entire basket is exhausted. Not like that, Amancio, not like that”; “We have been deceived”; “Why the hell if Zara’s Black Friday started at 9:00 p.m., at 8:58 p.m. everything was already sold out?”; “Zara, why is the jacket I wanted at 8:58 p.m. already sold out when Black Friday theoretically started at 9:00 p.m.? That’s not fair … You shouldn’t let people buy before 9:00 p.m. or at least to have warned … “; “Is it normal that Zara has set the Black Friday sales at 9:00 p.m. and that at 8:58 p.m. 85% of the page was already sold out?” and thus several similar complaints.

Continue reading the story

There are many consumers who are not at all satisfied with the management of the sales by the company, who have seen how an opportunity that painted gold to make their purchases at an affordable price has been snatched from their hands.

VIDEO | Two ‘influencers’ make a fool of ZARA by trying on size XL