Zague accuses América de Solari of having no personality

Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’, America’s top scorer, assured that the azulcrema club personality was lacking, after being eliminated against Pumas in the quarterfinals of Grita México 2021.

“We had already warned at the end of the regular season that Club América I was not playing well. A tournament from more to less, but in the league the team lacked personality and ambition. Today Pumas was superior in all lines and is just the winner ”, declared the now commentator on his Twitter account.

At the command of Solari, the azulcrema team failed to win all three tournaments in which it has participated. He lost Guard1anes 2021, Grita México 2021 and the final of the Concacaf Champions League.

The Eagles won criticism from the first leg against the felines, since they just shot once at goal in Ciudad Universitaria.

For the return in the Azteca, Pumas was superior practically from start to finish reason why it stays alive in the Liguilla at the expense of those of Coapa.

