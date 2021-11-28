Xbox Series S, the best-selling on Black Friday

The Adobe Digital Economy Index threw a curious fact regarding hardware sales on Black Friday, and that is that the Xbox Series S dominated the rankings in the North American territory. The Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch and the PS5 also showed a high sales rate but in many cases the absence of the products makes Microsoft’s cheaper product shine and with good reason.

Adobe’s index performs a statistic based on more than three billion visits to US sales sites, and the Xbox Series S remains at the top of the sales chart.

Reasons for the success of the Xbox Series S

Without a doubt, the price of $ 300 is a great incentive to buy the console, which can run games like Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and other technical marvels of this new generation of consoles without inconvenience. If you also take into account that the console can be the gateway for many to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s strategy of betting on two types of hardware seems to be paying off.

In addition to having a reduced size compared to the two versions of Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X itself, Microsoft’s small device was designed only to run games in digital format, without the possibility of using physical discs.