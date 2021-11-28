With deepfake they put Chris Pratt in the game of Guardians of the Galaxy

Square enix had a controversial presentation at E3 2021 that sparked anger from the fandom after certain disclosures related to its flagship saga Final fantasy.

However, the Japanese firm surprised locals and strangers when it showed the gameplay trailer of a game that it will publish based on Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel superhero team that rose to prominence after the filmmaker James Gunn will successfully bring it to the flat screen.

The trailer shows several mechanics of this proposal in third person that develops Eidos-Montréal and makes it clear that the player can only control Star-Lord / Peter Quill, while the rest of the team – Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Drax – will be controlled by artificial intelligence in response to the user’s commands.

And just as it happened with the game of Avengers published by the same Square Enix in 2020, that of Guardians of the Galaxy It does not have the faces of the cast that became a reference in superhero cinema.

As it is a game based on a comic book property and not on a movie, it is not a requirement that it have the faces of Chris pratt, Zoe saldana and Dave Bautista, nor with the voice talent of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. But there are fans who cannot separate characters and cast that brought it to life in the cinema, as a new video of deepfake which places Pratt’s face on that of the Star-Lord in the game.

In what is a curious cross between flesh and blood and video game talent, this deepfake was published on the stryder HD channel and the result is faithful to what it would be if Pratt’s face were incorporated into a video game, with everything and digital texture included.

It is so much the eagerness to emulate the flavor of Gunn’s films that the deepfake video even incorporates the song “Hooked on a Feeling” from Blue swede, whose popularity exploded after it was included in the trailer for the first film. Sight:

Exercises deepfake are often seen around live action films, sometimes with surprising results (such as when someone replaced the distracting CGI of The Irishman of Martin Scorsese with the true images of the actors when they were the age of their characters), but this is a transmedia case whose scope and final visuals are worth analyzing.

The game Guardians of the Galaxy the October 26, 2021 to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and, via cloud, Nintendo Switch.