“Willy’s Wonderland”: What Happened to Nicolas Cage?

A lot has changed Nicolas Cage’s life since he won an Oscar for his role in Leaving Las Vegas (1995). Your role as The janitor in this strange reverie that is Willy’s Wonderland, it has nothing to do with the actor who played mythical characters like Sailor in Wild Heart by David Lynch.

What the hell happened to Nicolas Cage? What I felt when I saw this movie has a lot to do with what Carlos Boyero must feel when he sees a new movie of Star wars, that you should not feel any emotion at all and at certain times, you will experience some embarrassment and wonder – What the heck is this? -. Look at the synopsis: Cage is left lying in the middle of a place with his car after crossing a strip of spikes, the mechanic who tries to fix his tires only admits cash, but the protagonist of Arizona Baby It catches him loose from cash. The owner of a family celebration park next to the workshop enters the scene, he offers to pay for the damage to the vehicle in exchange for spending the whole night cleaning his premises. And as in Toy story, the animatronic dolls in the park, at night, come to life thanks to a satanic ritual in which they were involved in the past. A girl named Liv and her gang of friends try to warn him about the dangers of that place. Cage will ignore these warnings as his goal is to continue the journey with his brand new car and he will spend all night cleaning, drinking energy sodas, playing pinball and annihilating dolls.

Without a doubt, it is the kind of movies that would delight Quentin Tarantino, George A. Romero, Tim Burton or San Raimi Well, we are facing a real class B or class Z horror comedy or low level. And Nicolas Cage accepted the role because he had problems with the treasury and at one point in his career he decided that he had to continue paying his debts, even if that meant becoming the new myth of this cinema ‘neoserieB’, but working, after all, and “Back in the gap, my friends,” what Shakespeare would say. The case is to work and keep earning some money when Hollywood blockbusters have turned their backs on you and you are no longer that blockbuster actor who was elevated by films like The Rock (1996) and With Air (1996), Those glory days are gone, he no longer adds ‘Blockbusters’ in his career, now he adds cult tapes like Mom and Dad (2017) and this Willy’s wonderland, which comes to Movistar Estrenos from the hand of YouPlanet Pictures.

Is this a Nicolas Cage delusion? Channel your career in this film genre? The same guy who has worked with none other than Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Joel schumacher, the Cohen Brothers, Oliver stone and Bryan de palma… Now alternates with new directors like the unknown Kevin Lewis who runs this nonsense. It must be amazing for any film director who begins to have a film project and make your first or second film telling a Hollywood legend of such a level. The host. – Do you know who is going to work on my movie? Fucking Nicolas Cage, log! -. Well, of these, friend Nicolas has already had about 40 films in this last decade of the 21st century.

In short, Nicolas Cage is still active, but carving his own What happened to Jorge Sanz? American style. Be careful, the technical invoice of Willy’s wonderland it is not bad, on the contrary. Behind the cameras there is a technical team that has choreographed the action scenes very well and the horror shots, obviously, they have crammed with the great classics of terror and humor, since Friday the 13th until Nightmare in Elm street, But it is not in vain that there is a certain pride and talent in the use of the shots, the positioning of the camera, the special effects, the music and the scenography. The script and the dialogue is something else, in fact, Nicolas Cage does not open his mouth throughout the film, so the voice actor Jordi BrauIf he continues to give voice to the Californian actor (which I do not know) he had to stay at home this time.

Perhaps many of us are making mistakes and Nicolas Cage will fly the flag of a retro action cinema that was disappeared, just as video clubs disappeared, and is even capable of making it fashionable. And maybe, it may even be time to dust that project even to star in the Superman by Tim Burton. I commend his perseverance and his motivation to work, even if only to catch up on payments with the tax agency.