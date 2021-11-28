Will Smith reveals his sexual traumas

Fans of Will Smith are in luck: the actor has just published a book, your expected memories. In this you can find an account of his life, which includes many moments of happiness and of success, but also darker and unpleasant aspects.





And it is that, behind his smile and his sympathy, Smith also hides some details that are part of his life, but that he wishes he had not suffered. Without going any further, in this book he also confesses that he was thinking about suicide when i was 13.

Unbridled sex



Another of the negative aspects that the actor has suffered throughout his life has already been commented on by those readers who have already known the details he narrates. The versatile artist explains the bad times that happened as a result of a love disappointment: this led him to use the wild sex as a way to escape this bad experience, but the remedy was worse than the disease.

Specifically, it was with the unexpected break of his relationship with Melanie what caused these bad moments of Smith, especially after having had sexual relations only with another woman besides this couple, as he admits: “During the following months, I became a ghetto hyena“says the actor.





And it became such a problem that barf for the intensity with which he lived these sexual relationships with “many women”: “I developed a psychosomatic reaction to have a orgasm. I could literally have retching and sometimes even vomited“reveals Smith.