Will Smith: “In this movie I learned something that opened my eyes”

The biopic genre is an institution unto itself in Hollywood. In addition to being a type of film that does not expire for the simple fact that there is already another film about the same character, it is a kind of grade test for those rising actors who seek to establish themselves as stars who command respect.

A thirty-something Will Smith understood it that way in 2000. After chaining an impressive string of hits in theaters (Two rebel copsyes, Independence Day, Men in black), as well as a resounding failure (The Adventures of Jim West), confirmed that he would be the protagonist of Ali (2001) and would play one of the greatest sports legends under the direction of Michael Mann.

“In trying to learn how to play Muhammad Ali, I remember how intimidating it was. There are professional boxers who cannot move and fight like him, ”says the 53-year-old actor of the film that gave him his first Oscar nomination.

Will Smith this month at Wimbledon. Photo: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Sitting on a tennis court during a virtual press conference in which he participates Worship, Smith pays tribute to who his co-stars are in his new foray into biopics, King Richard: A Winning Family, a drama that revolves around the father of Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton).

“There are professional tennis players who cannot play like Venus and Serena,” he says. “Saniyya (Sidney) is left-handed, and she learned to play with her right hand! She learned to play like one of the best tennis players of all time with her right hand! ”She exclaims, pointing to the young actress.

In the film – which hits Chilean theaters this Thursday, December 2 and in March could give him the first Oscar of his career – the interpreter puts himself in the shoes of Richard Williams, a man who anticipated that his two daughters would be megastars even earlier of his birth and drew up a strict plan for his training in sports.

Visionary for some, eccentric in the eyes of others, the figure of the dad-coach acquires nuances in the performance of Smith, who embodies it since he tries to execute his ideas despite the onslaught caused by economic costs and the difficulties of living in Compton, California. Nor is it omitted, by the way, the complexity behind being African-American in the United States: on the one hand, finding inspiration in a reference like Michael Jordan and, on the other, permanently dealing with the racism of a society and a sport dominated by whites.

At some point, that real character confronts him with his own role as father (of actor and rapper Jaden Smith and singer and actress Willow) and the relationship with his late father, who – as detailed in his recently released memoirs, Will– he attacked his mother when he was a child.

“When I choose a role, I also take it to explore something, to learn something. (In this case) that was a new parenting idea for me, to ally with the children instead of directing the children. It’s a very, very different concept and approach, which was magical in the Williams family ”, explains the interpreter. “It’s a very different approach that opened my eyes,” he adds of the lessons he drew from the feature film.

The star says she “fell in love” with Richard Williams in the early 1990s, when he interrupted an interview in which a teenage Venus was repeatedly asked why she felt so confident about defeating her rival. “When the opportunity to be a part of this (the movie) arose, that was the first thing I remembered. I knew that I wanted to show the world how a father protects such a daughter, ”she says.