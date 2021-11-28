Will Robert Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) be in What If …?

MADRID, July 10 (CulturaOcio) –

What would happen if…? (What If …?) Is the series of explore the Marvel multiverse and parallel realities reinterpreting some of the key events of the MCU and showing its unexpected consequences. As shown in the first trailer, characters like Tony Stark, Captain America, Black panther o Captain Marvel are some of those who will be present in the animation fiction, although they will not have the voice of the actors who played their live action versions.

According to Variety, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), The collector (Benicio, the bull), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Marvel (Brie larson) and Howard the Duck (Seth green) will not feature their original voices in production. Instead, Marvel will sign new actors to voice the characters.

The series will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright in the role of Vigilante, a being that observes all the timelines but cannot interfere. The series also features Chadwick Boseman’s latest performance as T’Challa.

The cast also includes Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Sebastian Stan as James ‘Bucky’ Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine and Taika Waititi as Korg.

“What if …? Changes the script in the MCU, reinventing famous events from the movies in unexpected ways,” reads the synopsis of the series, which is coming to Disney + on August 11.