Why is it the hollywood haven?

Jennifer Lopez, Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron, Paris Hilton, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston They are just some of the celebrities who step on Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), At least once a year. A paradise destination which has spectacular hotel complexes (only within the reach of the greatest fortunes) and a nature so rich and with such a wide offer of outdoor sports, that it becomes the best refuge of those who seek to get away, for a few days, from the focus of the film mecca, Hollywood.

However, we know exactly why celebrities have made Cabo San Lucas their preferred destination. Aim.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

How many times have you seen celebrities leave the exclusive Nobu restaurant in Malibu? Hundreds. Well, so that they don’t miss it too much, Nobu has a exclusive hotel in Cabo San Lucas and also a restaurant. Located on the beach of El Suspiro, it is in the area where the other resorts that famous people return to again and again are located. In addition, the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos has among its founding partners with Robert DeNiro.

Film Festival ‘Los Cabos’

Yes, many celebrities discovered Cabo San Lucas when they were invited to its film festival, created to attract actors and actresses who resided in Los Angeles. An excellent marketing strategy since both celebrities and Cabo San Lucas benefited financially from the situation. A win-win, what would they say in the United States.

Privacy

Few are the images that one has of the famous when they travel to Cabo San Lucas. Unless they enjoy a bath outside the facilities of their luxurious resorts, they make sure that their stays be everything intimate and private possible.

Spectacular scenery

The Arch of Los Cabos It is one of the great attractions of San Lucas. When the tide goes out you can enjoy it walking. When not, you can enjoy the experience in a boat While you look for whales.

