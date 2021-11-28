What to watch on TV today? Sunday, November 28, 2021 | TV

13.30 / AXN White

‘Appaloosa’

USA, 2008 (92 minutes). Director: Ed Harris. Performers: Ed Harris, Viggo Mortensen, Renée Zellweger, Jeremy Irons.

Ed Harris’ second film as director, following his exceptional Pollock, It is a passionate trip to the classic western territories, almost lost in the cinema of the new millennium. Appaloosa portrays two gunmen hired to defend a small town, two shady and lyrical characters whose faces show rudeness, but also vulnerability. Appaloosa, a work in which classicism is breathed, it presents a romantic and punctilious filmmaker who drinks from the old western cinema. Of the best cinema.

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Four games on the football day

Movistar LaLiga broadcasts live the four duels that take place on the LaLiga soccer matchday. The appointment begins at 2:00 p.m. with the confrontation between Betis and Levante. This is followed by the duel between Espanyol and Real Sociedad at 4.15pm, to continue with the match between Cádiz and Atlético de Madrid at 6.30pm. The day closes at the Bernabéu with Real Madrid-Sevilla at 9:00 p.m.

15.35 / Movistar Classics

‘Irma, the sweet’

Irma la Douce. USA, 1963 (136 minutes. Director: Billy Wilder. Cast: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Lou Jacobi.

With an almost insulting simplicity, Billy Wilder captures the soul of comedy in this work that shows the quintessence of his art. While he alternates joyous moments with others that freeze the smile, he draws with memorable depth some characters as tender and hurt as they are humorous. Of course, he also slaps the thoughtful order. At the height of his genius, Wilder had just delivered two masterpieces as Apartment and One two Three and had wonders like On a silver platter.

15.35 / Hollywood

‘Revenge’

Taken. France, 2008 (93 minutes). Director: Pierre Morel. Performers: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen.

Luc Besson’s name in the production and script of Revenge it did not bode well. However, and also despite its nefarious Spanish title, the film hides a more than convincing thriller which aptly combines its dark elements and action sequences, with the execrable theme of the trade in women as a backdrop. The great Liam Neeson models a priceless leading character.

16.45 / COSMO

‘Her parents’

Meet the Parents. USA, 2000 (100 minutes). Director: Jay Roach. Cast: Robert de Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo.

The thing inspires respect: go meet your girlfriend’s parents and let Robert de Niro open the door for you. That is what the troubled Ben Stiller lives, who, in addition, will screw up as much as possible before a De Niro who pursues him imbued with his spirit of a former CIA agent. The comedieta is funny if it is not taken too seriously.

18.15 / Movistar Comedy

‘The dictator’

USA, 2012 (83 minutes). Director Larry Charles. Performers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris, Ben Kingsley.

After the unspeakable Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen throws his darts against the tyranny in certain Arab countries and the shameful wealth of their ruling classes. However, his poisonous bullets lose steam as he embraces eschatology and thick humor, instead of the razor-sharp impudence that he lived through in his previous film.

19.20 / SyFy

‘The Magical Nanny and the Big Bang’

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang. UK, 2010 (104 minutes). Director: Susanna White. Cast: Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes.

Emma Thompson (now producer, screenwriter and protagonist) returns as the nanny Nanny McPhee in a second installment that flees from childishness, takes care of the drawing of her characters and becomes a great example of good youth cinema.

21.25 / The Sixth

Spanish espionage from within, in ‘Saved’

In this week’s installment of Salvados, Gonzo interviews the former director of the CNI, Alberto Saiz, who was in charge of the Spanish spy service between 2004 and 2009. How does the CNI work from the inside? What role does it play in state security? These are some of the questions that the program will try to answer, which will also address issues such as the management of the 11-M attacks, the role of espionage in the end of ETA or the appearance of Corinna in the life of Juan Carlos I.

21.30 / The 2

Enrique Morente’s ‘impure flamenco’

The Essentials space broadcasts the documentary Enrique Morente: Impure flamenco, that stops at the revolution that led to the artist’s irruption in the world of flamenco. A work that covers his creative work through testimonies from friends and artists and that shows how Morente, despite criticism from purists, opened cante jondo to cultured poetry, brought it closer to young university students, explored the rhythms of its different sticks, investigated its Arabic roots and paired it with rock and other contemporary sounds.

21.30 / DMAX

New season of ‘SEPRONA in action’

The members of the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) return to patrol at DMAX in the documentary series’p SEPRONA in action to face new and surprising real cases that occurred in Spain. This installment will show the work of the agents in cases such as illegal fishing of protected species or the poor conservation of sites protected by law to preserve fauna and flora by individuals. ‘, on Sunday from 9:30 p.m., on DMAX.

22.00 / TCM

‘Natural Born Killers’

Natural Born Killers. USA, 1995 (120 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Performers: Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr.

Oliver Stone unleashes a brutal barrage of violence at one of the heights of his cinematic style. Natural Born Killers it is a hymn to the most feverish montage around the adventures of a criminal couple that leaves behind a cataract of blood and destruction. Stone launches from the screen a combination of visual textures, a whirlwind of images, uncomfortable and feverish, that cruelly criticize a society that worships violence, only to later be horrified by it.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘Planet Calleja’, in La Palma

Jesús Calleja and Saúl Craviotto tour the more unknown side of La Palma and the surroundings of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in a special edition of Planet Calleja. Both visit the island, recognized by UNESCO as a Biosphere Reserve, to explore its amazing landscapes and also get closer to the exclusion zone of the volcano and the new lava delta formed in the sea by the hand of the volcanologists David Calvo and Pedro Hernández . And they will not forget to contact the problem of banana farmers in Los Llanos de Aridane, although they will also stop on a positive side, traveling to the Teneguía volcano, which erupted 50 years ago and today has given rise to new lands. cultivation.

22.00 / Antenna 3

New appointment with the series ‘Infiel’

The Turkish series Unfaithful puts his characters in trouble again, moved by ups and downs of love, jealousy and ambition. In this episode, Derin’s reaction after facing a truth will cause a shock, while Volkan can barely control his reaction to Asya and Turgay’s relationship. On the other hand, Asya will take a series of brave steps to find the person. who attacked her.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Where were you then?’ travel to the year 2018

The program presented by Ana Pastor moves to 2018 to recall some of its most relevant events. This is the year in which feminism took a decisive step, since on March 8, thousands of women took to the streets in an unprecedented mobilization. Pensioners also mobilized against the Government of Mariano Rajoy to demand decent pensions. And it was the year in which, for the first time in a democracy, a motion of censure triumphed, with which. Pedro Sánchez evicted Mariano Rajoy from La Moncloa.

