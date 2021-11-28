What is Chris Hemsworth’s brutal ‘blood flow restriction training’ | Film and Television

No one could tell Chris Hemsworth that he is not a man dedicated to his work. The star of Thor and Tyler rake has completely changed his physical appearance for him MCU and its productions in Netflix. In fact, although the leg workout not be your stronghere we tell you why), every time he shoots a movie he gets to work with his coach personl to self-improve. Exercise is his passion and musculature, combined with his acting talent, which has led him to the Olympus of Hollywood.

That is why you know that for Tyler rake 2, the sequel that Netflix is ​​preparing for his most watched movie worldwide on the platform, you must self-improve and show off some amazing biceps. And since Hemsworth also has an app with guides and exercises for vigoréxics, he doesn’t hesitate to turn up some of his intense gym routines from time to time, many of which usually end in painful screams.

The last two correspond to their physical preparation for Tyler rake 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. In one of his videos, which already has five and a half million views, Chris Hemsworth shared the comprehensive coach’s table Ross Edgleand, who practices the known as blood flow restriction training.

What does this all mean? The actor himself of Thor and Star trek He explains it in his account Instagram: «By restricting blood flow and oxygen, muscles are forced to work harder in a short period of time. Other scientific and sports things also happen [que no sabe explicar]. It’s basically one of the nastiest training methods I’ve ever done but it’s an essential part of making Thor’s arms look like horse legs». In the 7-minute video that he shares later, he demonstrates what it is, step by step.

Of course, this type of training should always be done with professional supervision due to the risk that it can entail for health. That is why the actor warns: «Don’t try it at home unless you have a professional guru like Ross».

In addition to this exercise, Hemsworth has also revealed how he trains to prepare Tyler rake 2. Sit-ups, a little bag boxing, and squats are the core elements: «I’m transitioning from weight training to one that allows me to increase functional movements with a focus on agility, strength, and speed. Try these exercises and let your lungs beg for mercy».