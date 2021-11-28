What happened on a day like today?

World.- In the ephemeris of this November 28 Several important events that marked the history of mankind stand out, for example: in 2010, the Wikileaks portal, founded by Australian Julian Assange, leaked 250,000 secret documents, which reveal that the US Government instructed its diplomats to spy foreign politicians and senior UN officials who were a setback for US diplomacy.

What are the ephemeris of November 28?

1493.- On his second trip, Christopher Columbus arrives with his men at Fort Navidad (in Hispaniola), which they find destroyed and with all the Spaniards dead.

1582.- William Shakespeare married Anne Hathaway.

1814.- In London, The Times newspaper became the first in the world to be printed with a steam engine.

1821.- The General Board of Corporations and Officials decrees the independence of the Isthmus of Panama and its union with the Bolivarian Greater Colombia. José de Fábregas is appointed supreme head of the Department of the Isthmus.

1848.- The Swiss city of Bern is recognized as the capital of the Swiss Confederation.

1865.- Mariano Prado overthrows the president of Peru, Juan Antonio Pezet, and starts a dictatorial government in the country.

1893.- In New Zealand, women vote for the first time in history in a national election. They are allowed to vote but not be candidates.

1911.- Signature of the “Plan Ayala”, which served as the flag for Zapata’s party in the Mexican Revolution.

1912.- The National Assembly proclaims the independence of Albania.

1924.- Publication of the novel “The Magic Mountain”, by the German writer Thomas Mann.

1942.- About 500 people are burned to death in the fire at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston (USA).

1943.- The Tehran Conference between Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin begins, for the organization of the world after the expected victory of the allies.

1960.- Mauritania gets independence from France.

1966.- A new Constitution of the Dominican Republic is promulgated.

1971.- Assassinated in Cairo the Prime Minister of Jordan, Wasfi Tell, by three Palestinian terrorists.

1984.- Yaser Arafat resigned as president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), although a few hours later he withdrew his resignation at the request of his co-religionists.

1994.- The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa obtains the Cervantes Prize, the highest award for Hispanic Literature.

1994– Norway rejects its integration into the EU in a referendum.

nineteen ninety six.- Algeria passes a constitutional reform that reinforces presidentialism and prohibits Islam for political purposes.

2002.- Attack in Mombasa (Kenya): 17 dead and 80 injured when a car bomb exploded in the Hotel Paraíso, owned by Israel.

2004.- King Abdullah of Jordan signs a decree that removes the title of crown prince from his half-brother Hamzeh el Hussein.

2006.- Dozens of parliamentarians occupy the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico: the leftists, to avoid the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Felipe Calderón on December 1, and the government to support it.

2010.- The EU agrees to a financial assistance program for Ireland, worth 85,000 million euros.

2014.- More than a hundred people die in an attack against a mosque in the city of Kano, in Nigeria.

2016.- 71 of the 77 occupants of a plane that crashed near Medellín (Colombia) and in which 22 players of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense were traveling died.

2017..- The Bolivian Constitutional Court gives Evo Morales a free pass to run for a fourth term.

2019.- The European Parliament declares a climate emergency in the EU.

Who was born on a November 28?

1820.- Friedrich Engels, German philosopher.

1907.- Alberto Moravia, Italian novelist.

1908.- Claude Levi-Strauss, French philosopher and ethnologist.

1912.- Eugenio Fernández Granell, Spanish painter and writer.

1918.- Kiko Ledgard, Peruvian presenter and actor.

1925.- Umberto Veronesi, Italian oncologist and researcher.

1931.- María Victoria Atencia, Spanish poet.

1936.- Philippe Sollers (Philippe Joyaux), French writer.

1941.- Laura Antonelli (Antonaz), Italian actress.

1950.- Ed Harris, American actor.

1960.- John Galliano, British fashion designer.

1961.- Alfonso Cuarón, Mexican filmmaker.

1962.- John Stewart, American comedian and television presenter.

1970.- Edouard Philippe, French politician, former Prime Minister of France.

1976.- Juana Acosta, Hispanic-Colombian actress.

1987.- Karen Gillan, British actress born in Scotland.

1992.- Jake Miller, American singer.

1992.– Adam Hicks, American actor and singer.

Who died on November 28?

1859.- Washington Irving, American writer.

1947.- Philippe Leclerc, French military man.

1954.- Enrico Fermi, Italian physicist, Nobel Prize winner in 1938.

1962.- Guillermina, Queen of Holland.

1968.- Enid Blyton, English writer.

2010.- Leslie Nielsen, Canadian actor.

2010.– Samuel T. Cohen, American physicist, inventor of the neutron bomb.

2014.- Roberto Gómez Bolaños “Chespirito”, Mexican humorist.

2020.- David Prowse, British actor who played Darth Vader in Star Wars.