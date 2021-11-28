What happened on a day like today in Guatemala and the world?

In Guatemala, on November 28, but in 1848, the citizen is designated Jose Bernardo Escobar for the interim presidency of the Republic of Guatemala. He ruled for a short time, but during his brief period he had to face a rebellion by the brothers Vicence and Serapio Cruz..

On the other hand, the history of Guatemala recalls that, on November 28, 1944, the Revolutionary Junta modified the structure of the government from the country.

While, in the world, on November 28, but 2010, the Wikileaks portal, founded by Australian Julian Assange, filters 250,000 secret documents, which reveal that the US government instructed its diplomats to spy on foreign politicians and senior UN officials that were a setback for US diplomacy.

November 28,

1493: On his second trip, Christopher Columbus arrives with his men at Fort Navidad (on Hispaniola).

1582: William Shakespeare marries Anne Hathaway.

1814: In London, The Times newspaper becomes the first in the world to be printed with a steam engine.

1848: The Swiss city of Bern is recognized as the capital of the Helvetic Confederation.

1865: Mariano Prado overthrows the president of Peru, Juan Antonio Pezet, and starts a dictatorial government in the country.

1893: In New Zealand, women vote for the first time in history in a national election. They are allowed to vote but not be candidates.

1911: Signing of the “Plan Ayala”, which served as the flag for Zapata’s party in the Mexican Revolution.

The Ayala Plan sets out the objectives of the Zapatista agrarian rebellion. Photograph used for illustrative purposes in this note.

More ephemeris of November 28

1912: The National Assembly proclaims the independence of Albania.

1924: Publication of the novel “The Magic Mountain”, by the German writer Thomas Mann.

1942: About 500 people are burned to death in the fire at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston (USA).

1943: The Tehran Conference between Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin begins, for the organization of the world after the anticipated victory of the allies.

1960: Mauritania gets independence from France.

1966: A new Constitution of the Dominican Republic is promulgated.

1994: The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa obtains the Cervantes Prize, the highest award for Hispanic Literature.

Jorge Mario Pedro Vargas Llosa, known as Mario Vargas Llosa, is a Peruvian writer who also has Spanish nationality since 1993. Photograph by El Nacional, used for illustrative purposes.

Other events that marked history

nineteen ninety six: Algeria passes a constitutional reform that reinforces presidentialism and prohibits Islam for political purposes.

2002: Attack in Mombasa (Kenya): 17 dead and 80 injured when a car bomb exploded at the Israeli-owned Hotel Paraíso.

2004: King Abdullah of Jordan signs a decree that removes the title of crown prince from his half-brother Hamzeh el Hussein.

2010: The EU agrees on a program of financial assistance to Ireland, worth 85,000 million euros.

2014: More than a hundred people are killed in an attack on a mosque in the city of Kano, in Nigeria.

2017: The Constitutional of Bolivia gives Evo Morales a free pass to run for a fourth term.

2019: The European Parliament declares a climate emergency in the EU.

What characters were born on November 28?

1820: Friedrich Engels, German philosopher.

1907: Alberto Moravia, Italian novelist.

1908: Claude Levi-Strauss, French philosopher and ethnologist.

1912: Eugenio Fernández Granell, Spanish painter and writer.

1918: Kiko Ledgard, Peruvian presenter and actor.

1925: Umberto Veronesi, Italian oncologist and researcher.

1931: María Victoria Atencia, Spanish poet.

1936: Philippe Sollers (Philippe Joyaux), French writer.

1941: Laura Antonelli (Antonaz), Italian actress.

1950: Ed Harris, American actor.

1960: John Galliano, British fashion designer.

1961: Alfonso Cuarón, Mexican filmmaker.

1962: John Stewart, American comedian and television host.

1970: Edouard Philippe, French politician, former Prime Minister of France.

1976: Juana Acosta, Hispanic-Colombian actress.

1987: Karen Gillan, Scottish-born British actress.

1992: Jake Miller, American singer.

Jake Miller, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. Photograph used for illustrative purposes.

Personalities who passed away on a day like today

1859: Washington Irving, American writer.

1947: Philippe Leclerc, French military man.

1954: Enrico Fermi, Italian physicist, Nobel Prize winner in 1938.

1962: Wilhelmina, Queen of Holland.

1968: Enid Blyton, English writer.

2010: Leslie Nielsen, Canadian actor.

2014: Roberto Gómez Bolaños “Chespirito”, Mexican humorist.

2020: David Prowse, British actor who played Darth Vader in Star Wars.