What are your plans? Camila Cabello puts her house up for sale

USA. – Camila Cabello He has decided to sell his house in the Hollywood Hills and it seems he already has a buyer. The singer had said months ago that she intended to return to live in Miami permanently, and you may be thinking of buying your own home there, as you have been living with your parents during the pandemic.

According to the TMZ portal, Cabello was asking for almost $ 4 million for the four-bedroom house, and all indications were that she accepted an offer close to the asking price. At the moment the deal has not been signed, but it is believed that the beautiful house is almost sold, which makes the singer very happy. I was already tired of living in the city of The Angels after he realized he needed to start taking time off.

The beautiful house of Camila Cabello It has a large garden with a swimming pool, which seems to be able to adapt to the temperature. At the same time, it has a whole section dedicated to barbecues and an area for making bonfires. Being the home of a singer, it was to be expected that it would have a fully equipped studio, and it even has a professional recording area.

Although with these descriptions it already seems like a dream house, we have not yet talked about the main room. It has a classic-style fireplace and a large closet completely renovated by the artist. With so many amenities we don’t understand why the singer wants to sell it; is that, although she wanted to live outside the The Angels, is still your workplace.

We know that Camila Cabello put the mansion up for sale shortly after ending his relationship with Shawn mendes at the beginning of November. The artist may not want to return to a home filled with memories of her popular romance with her best friend for years.