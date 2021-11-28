Welcome to Earth with Will Smith, Ron Fails, Those Wonderful Years and The Last Duel

Disney + also debuts this December with a battery of important novelties in its catalog. One of the most prominent is the premiere of ‘Welcome to Earth’, the new National Geographic series starring Will Smith, which will hit the platform next Wednesday, December 8.

In ‘Welcome to Earth’, Will, led by elite explorers, sets out on an extraordinary journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet. Adventurers who guide Will Smith through these experiences include National Geographic explorer and marine biologist Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, National Geographic explorer and engineer Albert Lin, National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and the mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. The series, a journey through some of the most incredible places on Earth, combines stunning photography with the boundless curiosity and enthusiasm of Will Smith.

‘Ron makes a mistake’ – Premiere – December 15

Another of the outstanding Disney + premieres this December is ‘Ron makes a mistake’, which will arrive on December 15. It tells the story of Barney, a high school student with few friends, and Ron, his new digitally connected walking and talking device, who is supposed to be his “best friend ready to go”. Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of social media, embark Barney and Ron on an action-packed adventure in which boy and robot discover the wondrous chaos of true friendship.

‘The last duel’ – Premiere – December 15

Jodie Comer delivers a magnificent performance in this drama set against the backdrop of the brutality of 14th century France. The Last Duel is directed by visionary Ridley Scott. The film, based on true events, focuses on the accusation made by Marguerite de Carrouges (Comer) of suffering a brutal sexual assault by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), a friend of her husband, the gentleman Jean De Carrouges (Matt Damon). To protect his pride and prove his wife’s accusation, De Carrouges requests a duel to the death with Le Gris. Thus, the three lives hang by a thread in a society that considers that God will determine the winner of such a gruesome duel. If De Carrouges dies in combat, Marguerite will be executed.

‘Those wonderful years’ (new version) – Premiere – December 22

This is the story of the Williams family in the 1960s, seen through the eyes of Dean, a 12-year-old boy with a lot of imagination. With the wisdom of his adulthood, Dean’s memories of his past, full of dreams and humor, focus on the good and bad of growing up in a middle-class black family in Montgomery, Alabama, and on friendships. , the joys and the teachings found along the way.

‘The Boba Fett Book’ – Premiere – December 29

Boba Fett’s book is a thrilling Star Wars adventure that was announced in a surprise post-credits scene at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian. In this new series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the underworld of the Galaxy and return to the sands of Tatooine to claim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Boba Fett book stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson serve as executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki serving as producer and John Hampian serving as co-producer.

Related news

Other premieres