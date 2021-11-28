Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, a brotherhood that was born in Mexico

Vin Diesel assures that it was in Mexico, while they were filming the fourth film of “Fast and furious” when your relationship with Paul walker, who passed away on November 30, 2013, emerged and became a sorority.

“It was 2008, my daughter was three weeks old and we went to Mexico to film, I can tell you that not only did the friendship between our characters arise, our brotherhood was also born.” Vin Diesel

The actors met during the first reading of what has now become the “Fast and Furious” franchise, worked for 12 years together and developed a deep and true friendship.

“The loss of Paul has been one of the darkest moments of my life,” said Vin Diesel.

Repeatedly Vin Diesel He has told the press different anecdotes with Walker, highlighting how much his friend helped him in different moments of stress and sadness, such as the ones he lived with his mother who was indifferent to the great concerns he faced.

“I had a pretty busy schedule, the stress of supporting all the members of my family, and the only one I could talk to about this was with Paul,” the actor stated.

“My biggest confidant, my other half,” he says. Vin Diesel

When Vin Diesel found out that he was going to be a father for the first time, he did not want to make it public because he feared the media harassment that he and his partner (Paloma Jiménez) might face, Paul was the first to know.

The connection that existed between them was unbreakable, so much so that Paul Walker chose Diesel as godfather to his daughter Meadow and Diesel in tribute to his late friend, named his third daughter Paulina who was born in 2015.

Meadow is part of the family: Vin Diesel

Like their parents, the children of the actors have become great friends, so much so that Meadow Rain Walker is considered one more member of the family of Vin Diesel.

The actor known for playing Dominic Toretto shared this message for her goddaughter (Paul Walker’s daughter), on her 21st birthday.

“I could say that I am enormously proud of the person you are becoming, but the truth is that I have always been proud of you,” wrote the film producer.

Meadow’s legal battles

When Meadow Walker was 15 years old his father died in a tragic car accident, the actor was traveling as a co-pilot in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by his friend Roger dogas, during a charity event.

During the following years after the actor’s death, the young woman faced the legal lawsuit that her paternal grandmother led for custody, finally she continued to grow up next to her mother and a nanny, being the absolute heir to the fortune of the protagonist of “Fast and Furious ”.

In addition, Meadow embarked on a legal fight against the prestigious car brand considering that he was aware of the safety problems presented by the car. (after having received compensation from the Roger Dogas family for being considered responsible for the accident).

A year after the accident, it was determined that the car was impacted by going more than 150 kilometers per hour when the maximum speed allowed at the scene of the accident was 70.

In 2017, the daughter of the actor and Porsche finally reached an agreement, of which the details are unknown but US media published that the economic arrangement exceeded 10 million dollars.

The legacy of Paul Walker

Meadow wanted to continue his father’s legacy with a foundation named after “Paul Walker Foundation” whose main objective is to do good.

In addition to being very focused on animal care and the protection of the oceans, great passions of the actor, the young woman has also engaged with food banks to help with some of the havoc caused by the pandemic by the coronavirus.

Walker’s heiress is in charge of managing the foundation and the $ 25 million that her father left her to die.