VIDEO: A Palmeiras footballer pretends to be attacked … by the referee!

The ‘Verdão’ won this Saturday 2-1 against Flamengo in the final of the Copa Libertadores played at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo (Uruguay).

In a puzzling and unusual reaction on a soccer field, the Palmeiras forward Deyverson Silva He pretended to have been attacked by referee Nestor Pitana in the closing stages of the final of the Copa Libertadores de América, in which his team beat Flamengo this Saturday at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo (Uruguay), according to a video that has been viralized on social networks.



It was the 122nd minute of the game, when Deyverson put his hand on the head of an opponent, who angrily pushed it away. The Argentine referee then approached to separate them and, when the Palmeiras player was already leaving, Pitana gave him a pat on the back.

Feeling the contact, the player pretends that he has been pushed and throws himself on the grass, apparently to lose time, as his team was ahead on the scoreboard a few minutes from the end, precisely thanks to a goal from Deyverson. His unsportsmanlike action was not punished by the referee.

Palmeiras won the final after winning 2-1. The scoring was opened in minute 5 by midfielder Raphael Veiga, from the Verdiblanco team. Striker Gabriel Barbosa tied in 72, forcing extra time, in which Deyverson scored the second goal for Palmeiras, thus certifying his victory.

In this way, ‘Verdão’ is proclaimed the winner of the Copa Libertadores de América for the second consecutive year, adding three trophies from the top club championship in South America.

