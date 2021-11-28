‘Valhalla Rising’ And 10 Other Mads Mikkelsen Movies (And Series) You Need To See Before ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ – Movie News

The actor replaces Johnny Depp in the ‘Harry Potter’ prequel franchise as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Mads Mikkelsen is the replacement for Johnny Depp in the franchise Fantastic animals. The interpreter left the prequel saga of Harry Potter -in which it has appeared in Fantastic beasts and where to find them and its sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald– at the request of Warner Bros. after losing the trial against the tabloid The Sun for defamation. Days later it was known that Mikkelsen was the favorite of director David Yates to get into the skin of the dark magician Gellert grindelwald. And the director’s wishes have come true.

To the franchise starring the magizoologist Newt scamander (Eddie Redmayne), composed of five installments, still has three more films to be released. Fantastic beasts 3, the next chapter in the saga, will mark Mikkelsen’s debut as the villain. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on July 15, 2022.

Before you see the Danish actor characterized as the Dark Magician for the first time, in SensaCine, on the occasion of the arrival at the cinemas of Valhalla Rising, we propose you 11 movies and a TV series with Mikkelsen in its cast you have to see. The hunt, Hannibal, Royal Casino, Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story… Eager to see Mikkelsen take on the Albus dumbledore by Jude Law?

‘Royal Casino’

Le Chiffre, the villain of Royal Casino, was the role that catapulted Mads Mikkelsen into Hollywood. In this installment about James bond, with Daniel Craig in the role of agent 007, the Danish interpreter faced the British spy with a lot of poker involved. The film, directed by Martin Campbell, also introduced the character of Vesper Lynd, played by Eva Green.

Where to see it: –

‘Chaos Walking’

The film adaptation of the saga of novels written by Patrick Ness doesn’t hit theaters until 2021, but you’ll be able to enjoy it before Fantastic beasts 3 land on the billboard in 2022. Mikkelsen plays the villain of Chaos Walking: Major Prentiss. Set in a world where women have disappeared and men suffer from Noise -which allows people to hear the thoughts of others-, the character of Mikkelsen will make it difficult for Todd (Tom Holland) and Viola (Daisy Ridley). Directed by Doug Liman.

Where to see it: In theaters.

‘Another round’

Thomas Vinterberg conducts Druk (Another Round), Mikkelsen’s latest film to hit theaters. In it, the interpreter gives life to Martin, a high school teacher who, together with other classmates, decides to carry out an experiment: to maintain a constant level of alcohol in the blood throughout the day. At first things are going great for them, but then everything starts to fall apart. The film was part of the Official Section of the 68th edition of San Sebastian Festival and Mikkelsen and the rest of the film’s main cast took the Silver Shell for Best Male Performance.

Where to see it: In theaters.

‘Polar’

A retired killer must go back to work when his boss sends a group of young men to kill him. Mikkelsen plays Duncan vizla, the protagonist of Polar. The film, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, is an adaptation of the eponymous graphic novel by Victor Santos.

Where to see it: Netflix.

‘Van Gogh, at the gates of eternity’

On Van Gogh, at the gates of eternity, Mikkelsen gets into the shoes of the priest and confidant of the famous painter while he was admitted. The film, directed by Julian Schnabel, earned lead Willem Dafoe an Oscar nomination.

Where to see it: Movistar +.

‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mikkelsen has played the villain Kaecilius. Doctor Strange, the first installment of the Supreme Sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is an origin story in which the initiate Stephen Strange He must stop the character of the Danish actor. Tilda Swinton and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also part of the cast of this film directed by Scott Derrickson.

Where to see it: Disney +.

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

In addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mikkelsen is also part of the world of Star Wars. The actor gives life to Galen erso in the ‘spin-off’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The film, directed by Gareth Edwards, follows the latter’s daughter: Jyn erso (Felicity Jones), who is recruited by the Resistance to steal the plans from the Star of death, which was created with the help of Mikkelsen’s character.

Where to see it: Disney +.

‘Hannibal’

Hannibal, the series in which Mikkelsen gives life to the famous character played by Anthony Hopkins in The silence of the lambs, could not be missing from this list. The fiction, created by Bryan Fuller and starring Hugh Dancy, tells the relationship between the doctor and cannibal Hannibal Lecter and the FBI investigator Will graham. The series ended in its third season in 2015, but fans are still hopeful that a fourth installment will occur at some point.

Where to see it: –

‘The hunt’

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, The hunt follow Luke, a teacher who is accused by a minor of sexual abuse. From then on, the life of the protagonist – who gives life to Mikkelsen – turns into hell. His relations with the rest of the inhabitants of the small town where he lives become rarefied and he becomes an outcast. Every day he is subjected to the moral judgment of his community and must fight to defend his honor and his own life.

Where to see it: Filmin.

‘The Three Musketeers’

If there is something that characterizes Mikkelsen’s career, it is that he knows how to play a villain. In addition to all those who have given life on the big and small screen, he also played an antagonist in The Three Musketeers by Paul WS Anderson. Specifically, he got under the skin of the Earl of Rochefort. The film based on the novels by Alexander dumasIt also features Milla Jovovich, Logan Lerman, Matthew Macfadyen, Luke Evans, Christoph Waltz and Orlando Bloom in its cast.

Where to see it: Amazon Prime Video.

‘Valhalla Rising’

It is 1000 BC and the warrior One Eye has been kidnapped by a tribe. The only one who feels any empathy for him is a young slave named Are. When the protagonist manages to escape, he decides to also take his faithful assistant. Together they embark on a dangerous journey. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, Mikkelsen plays the lead in Valhalla Rising.

Where to see it: In theaters.

‘King Arthur’

On King Arthur, one of the many versions about the legendary British leader, Mikkelsen got into the skin of Tristan, one of the knights of the round table. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film features Clive Owen, Keira Knightley, Ioan Gruffud and Stellan Skarsgård in its cast.

Where to see it: Disney +.