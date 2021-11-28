Two California stores ransacked on Black Friday

At least two robberies were registered in stores in California (USA) this November 27, coinciding with Black Friday, Fox News reports.

As part of one of them, a group of people entered a Bottega Veneta store in Los Angeles and used pepper spray against people who tried to stop them while seizing high-end merchandise.

Also, a group of young people between 15 and 20 years of age broke into a Home Depot store in the city of Lakewood and seized tools like levers, mallets and hammers, before fleeing in vehicles that were waiting for them outside. An entire section of hammers was completely emptied and authorities believe that they will likely be used by looters in future crimes.

Subsequently, it emerged that four suspects who may be involved in the Home Depot robbery were taken into custody by Beverly Hills Police. “We are currently working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to see if there is a link to the Lakewood Home Depot incident or any other crimes that have been committed,” said Jeff Newman of the Beverly Hills Police.

Last week, about 80 unidentified individuals ransacked a Nordstrom luxury chain store in the San Francisco Bay area. Likewise, there were massive robberies of a dozen businesses, among them, Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton.