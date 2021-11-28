Turn your home into an arcade room with the Evercade VS console

Some games available in Evercade (Photo: Evercade VS)

Lovers of Arcadian, can transform your traditional room into one of games with the renewed Evercade VS. Although it had already had its launch where it was presented as a handheld console with cartridges, similar to the classic GameBoy, now it advances in the market as a classic console to connect to the television.

On this occasion he seeks to expand his path among the gamers, bringing your table console with classic arcade games that could be found in game rooms, also known as little machines.

Despite competing in a world where video games have taken a big leap in terms of technology, and there are a wide variety of options for playing old titles such as subscription services, compilations or emulation, Evercade remains.

Thus, it offers a console that allows you to connect up to four controls wired, whose ports are USB; it also has an HDMI port for today’s televisions. Although it is not intended as a console with first-rate graphics like others on the market, it can expand its visual quality in many of the games up to 1080p with the “pixel perfect” mode; Now that if what you are looking for is the retro experience, you can choose the “classic mode” of reproduction.

Image of what the Evercade VS console looks like (Photo: Evercade VS)

On the other hand, the controls are similar to the handheld device of Evercade, with a rectangular design with a D-pad, four front buttons and start, select and home buttons, along with some additional triggers. This makes it familiar to the controllers of consoles like PlayStation.

Although it is not a high-end machine, the site The Verge notes that it is a step ahead of most modern retro consoles.

Essentially, Evercade has partnered with notable publishers like Data East, Atari and Technōs to offer physical collections of classic games. Data East’s arcade collection, for example, includes 10 titles, from well-known games like Burger Time to darker dishes like the fantasy beat ’em up Wizard Fire, depending on the platform.

It also has a improved user interface that allows you to see the games and saved games in a cleaner and more accessible classification.

The classic Pong returns in the form of a retro arcade console: Atari Mini PONG Jr (Photo: Europa Press)



The cartridges work on both the handheld and tabletop consoles, with the exception of two collections of Namco, which only work on the original Evercade due to licensing issues, and they support save states so you can move between devices if you own both.

In 1991, what would be the first arcade video game of The Simpsons, called The simpsons and created by the Japanese developer Konami, it was a complete revolution for its time, as it meant seeing the yellow family that two years before (1989) had stolen their hearts, first from North Americans and then from the rest of the spectators throughout the world. world.

Now, 30 years later, Arcade1Up, an expert company in bringing retro games to today, decided to collaborate with the nostalgia of The Simpsons fans with the launch of a new arcade machine that faithfully recreates each of the details, both hardware (physical elements) and software (virtual elements).

“Exactly how you remember it from the early 90s, play like Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield’s vast cast of characters. Four simultaneous players, infinite animation inspired by fun ”, explained the company on its official website.

KEEP READING:

They recreate an arcade machine from the Simpsons video game released 30 years ago

Download these 19 video games for Nintendo Switch for free

Google’s “Illuminated Street” feature has arrived to walk safely at night

Cybercriminals threatened the Government with exposing state secrets: they ask for USD 200 thousand in cryptocurrencies