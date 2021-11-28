Triplet regimen increases survival in metastatic melanoma

Triple therapy with atezolizumab and vemurafenib plus cobimetinib provides survival benefits

Metastatic melanoma, with large malignant cells.

For patients with metastatic melanoma, triple therapy with atezolizumab and vemurafenib plus cobimetinib provides survival benefits significant over vemurafenib plus cobimetinib alone, but the regimen may not be cost-effective, the researchers say.

“Economic evaluation is an important component in assessing the incremental value of newly approved cancer treatments,” Dr. Chao Cai of the University of South Carolina at Columbia told Reuters Health by email. “The triplet combination of the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab plus the BRAF inhibitor vemurafenib plus the MEK inhibitor cobimetinib was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in July 2020 as the first triplet regimen for him treating melanoma patients advanced with BRAF V600 mutations “.

“Adding immunotherapy to targeted therapies could pay off throughout the entire life if an immunotherapeutic effect was sustainable and clinicians were willing to stop routine immunotherapy after two years in the absence of progression disease, “he said.” It is noteworthy that we consider ‘profitable’ at the willingness-to-pay threshold of $ 150k / quality-adjusted life year (QALY). “

As reported in JAMA Network Open, the economic evaluation study used a three-state survival model to assess the cost effectiveness of atezolizumab with vemurafenib plus cobimetinib versus vemurafenib plus cobimetinib alone.

The primary outcomes were expected life years (LY) gained and QALY; costs; and the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER), expressed as cost per LY and per QALY saved.

Dr. Cai and his colleagues found that adding atezolizumab to vemurafenib and cobimetinib provided an additional 3,267 QALYs in comparison with double regimen, with an ICER of $ 271,669 per QALY, which is not considered profitable at the willingness-to-pay threshold of $ 150,000.

However, as noted by Dr. Cai, scenario analyzes found that triplet therapy could be profitable in time horizons 20 years (ICER, $ 121,432 per QALY) and 30 years ($ 98,092 per QALY) when both strategies stopped after two years. treatment. Triplet therapy was also cost-effective and throughout life ($ 122,220 per QALY) when atezolizumab was only stopped after two years of treatment.

The authors conclude: “These findings suggest that the atezolizumab and vemurafenib regimen plus cobimetinib provides survival benefits significant over vemurafenib plus cobimetinib alone, and a price reduction would be encouraged to maximize the value of its survival gain. “

Dr Cai noted that the cost of the regimen is “probably not” equally high outside the US because “some countries like Canada, the UK and Australia negotiate the prices of cancer drugs.”

However, he advised, clinicians should “assess the need for treatments that last years, taking into account toxicities and costs.”

Dr. Rekha Chaudhary of the University of Cinncinati School of Medicine, a hematologist and oncologist specializing in skin cancer and melanoma, commented on the study in an email sent to Reuters Health. “In a patient with a bulky and rapidly progressive disease who is very young and fit, the triplet regimen makes sense because it needs to slow down the disease with the inhibitor BRAF and MEK, which work very quickly, while allowing immunotherapy it works; immunotherapy works more slowly but gives you a long-lasting response. “

“However,” he noted, “this is a highly selected patient population. An overall survival benefit has not yet been reported, so before making final decisions, it would be good to know if you really need all three drugs together at the same time. weather”. time or you can use them sequentially, for example immunotherapy followed by BRAF and MEK inhibitor. “

“I’m not sure if cost is really an issue, as in a patient with BRAF-positive metastatic disease, we are already using all three drugs, only sequentially,” she concluded.

Source consulted: Here