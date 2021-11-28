Tom Hanks goes to the western in ‘Big World News’ and other movie premieres

ANDl actor Tom Hanks and the director Paul Greengrass they meet again in the movie ‘Noticias del gran mundo’. This western, set in the United States after the Civil War, is about a man who lives by telling stories. It is one of the bets of Netflix by mid-February.

The actor and the director participated in the film ‘Captain Phillips’, nominated for six awards at the 2013 Oscar. It is, on paper, a solid bet given the credit that these professionals have. We will be attentive to see the result of the story of this nomad man.

Another proposal for moviegoers this week is the new version of ‘Crash’, directed by David Cronenberg. This is the same movie that was released 25 years ago, but now remastered in 4K. James Spader and Holly Hunter star in an intense film.

Moreover, after the success of the series ‘Lupine’, on Netflix, comes ‘Lupine III: The first’. It is an animated film that narrates the adventures of the famous thief. This time, your goal is to get hold of a coveted journal. The film is for all audiences.

If what we are looking for is an entertaining moment, ‘My girl’ it may be a highly recommended option. On this occasion, the character played by Sandrine Kiberlain She must face the new reality of her life when her daughter, turning 18, leaves home to study in Canada.