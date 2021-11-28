Tom Cruise left everyone with their mouths open by doing dangerous stunts on the wing of an airplane | Chronicle

Tom cruise, one of the undisputed stars of Hollywood, was filmed this Saturday while doing pirouettes on the wing of a small plane. As reported by the American media, the Mission Impossible actor practiced a stunt for a movie of that saga.

In the photos taken by the middle Page Six you can see the 59-year-old American actor, hanging upside down as the plane flips over to perform a “Loop the loop” (loop of loop) in the air to make it appear that the actor is actually sitting. As if this extreme sport maneuver wasn’t enough, Tom Cruise dove off the yellow plane seen in the photos.

The plane used by the famous interpreter took off from Duxford airfield to practice wild acrobatics more than 600 meters above the Cambridgeshire countryside, in the United Kingdom.

Tom Cruise doing stunts on a WWII plane.



The actor from films such as Top Gun and The Last Samurai, used a safety harness to perform the risky maneuver, which consisted of rotating around the skies with him moving along the wing.

The plane the Mission Impossible protagonist used for this aerial stunt is a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane in which the pilot sits in the rear.

Tom Cruise in one of the many “stunts” he did in an extreme stunt scene.



A second plane was filmed in the Cruise scenes.



As indicated by the British media BBC, it is probable that the trick that Tom is practicing is to record a scene of the eighth installment of the franchise: “Mission Impossible 8”. Most of this movie is being shot at various UK locations and started several months ago.

The photos show that Cruise was sitting in the front seats of the plane before taking off. Once the plane was in the sky, it seemed to crawl out of its seat and climb onto the wing to practice the terrifying trick. A second small plane can also be seen closely following Cruise’s stunt plane, probably to practice filming for the movie.

Cruise piloted a plane for his new Mission Impossible movie.



Tom Cruise’s extreme stunts in stunts

These death-defying stunts are nothing new to the actor who was also filmed on a train earlier this year, for another Mission Impossible movie. According to the director of the film Mission Impossible 8, Christopher McQuarrie, this could be the most extreme and dangerous stunt scene not only in the franchise, but in movie history.

Some time ago, Cruise had been in the news filming a dangerous extreme stunt scene for Mission Impossible 5 in which he is seen hanging from a plane from the moment he takes off from a runway until he takes flight.









He also jumped out of a helicopter in full flight for Mission Impossible Fallout. Another of the feats that the protagonist of War of the Worlds performed was to scale the Burj Khalifa skyscraper.

Now, in addition to this scene from the World War II plane, the actor must also drive a motorcycle down a ramp on a cliff, jump and open the parachute in full fall.