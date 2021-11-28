Today’s Free Fire Codes November 28, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire could not finish the last weekend of November without rewarding the loyalty of its users. Therefore, the popular title available on devices Android and iOS, offer new codes free rewards. With them we can expand the inventory in Garena’s battle royale, it is only necessary to redeem the following codes today, Sunday, November 28, 2021, available for players from Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world.

Free Fire codes for today, November 28, 2021

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

SPEH-GKWH-GSW9

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

SPEH-FABF-9HSD

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire can be downloaded completely free in the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play if you have an Android device. PC gamers can also enjoy this battle royale experience on PC, as long as they follow these simple steps.

