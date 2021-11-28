Tigres, for the comeback against Santos with Gignac on

Tigres fell in the Quarterfinals of Ida at TSM, but managed to stay alive for the Vuelta game against Santos at the University Stadium, thanks to a André-Pierre Gignac who reappeared in the final phase and now they seem to have the statistics in favor.

Those led by Miguel Herrera are obliged to win This Sunday, November 28 at the Volcán if they want to be in the Semifinals of the Apertura 2021, and it serves them 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 or 4-2 in favor, helped by the position in the table. A draw or defeat leaves them eliminated.

The UANL as a whole has in favor the figure of Dédé, who scored last Thursday in Torreón and became the fourth leading scorer in Liguillas history with 26 goals, and is two of the third place, which is Alberto García Aspe with 28, then this Jared Borgetti in second, with 40 and later José Cardozo as a pointer with 43 points.

“A pleasure to enjoy it, he suffered an injury after the Olympics, and that has, those cracks, geniuses, scorers who have that ability to appear at any time and there is the effectiveness, he is already involved in the historical scorers of the league, as long as he continues in that determination will continue to be a determining player”Said Miguel Herrera about the Bomboro.

Unlucky Saints at the Volcano

Another data that favors Tigres and with which they will have to play against the Warriors is the record they have when they visit the University. In 33 duels that the Albiverdes have visited Tigres during the short tournaments, they barely register four wins.

The last time a victory was recorded for the La Laguna team was more than 6 years ago: in the Clausura 2015, when in the Quarterfinals of the Tour they won 0-1 and advanced to the round after tying at one point in the TSM.

Edu Aguirre, the warrior weapon

The hope for those commanded by Guillermo Almada is Eduardo Aguirre, who already seized the UANL as a client. The albiverde forward has 13 goals in Liga MX and the felines are the ones that have scored the most with four.

Edu will be the best weapon of the Warriors after Alessio Da Cruz was separated by the Uruguayan in the middle of the Liguilla, an element that the strategist contemplated as a starter since the Repechage against Atlético San Luis, but ended up taking it out a day before the call.