This will be the solar eclipse on December 4 that will darken the day for two minutes

In the last eclipse of the year, the Moon will block the light of the Sun and cause total darkness for almost two minutes.

After the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century, 2021 will close with a total solar eclipse which will be visible at the planet’s south pole on December 4.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon is between the Sun and our planet, blocking its light for a region of the Earth and casting a shadow that causes a sudden darkening, which subsides after a couple of minutes.

Where will the solar eclipse be visible?

The eclipse can only be fully seen in Antarctica, while it can be partially seen in the extreme south of Australia, Africa and America. Outside of Antarctica, the best place to observe the solar eclipse will be the Argentine port in the Falklands and Cape Town, South Africa. From these regions, the Sun will be dwarfed by the Moon by 40% and 21.4%, respectively.

The eclipse can also be seen partially in New Zealand, Namibia and the city of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.

How to see a solar eclipse?

Unlike lunar eclipses, solar eclipses cannot be observed with the naked eye due to the radiation emitted by the Sun, which can cause damage to the retina that is sometimes irreversible. To observe a solar eclipse, you need to use special lenses (common sunglasses don’t work) or a filter welding that offers real eye protection.

The eclipse will begin at 01:00 am (UTC) and 33 minutes later it will reach its maximum point, when the Moon completely covers the Sun, at 01:33 in the morning. This will be the best time to observe the solar corona, the outer part of the solar atmosphere that is commonly invisible to the human eye. Finally, this phenomenon will come to an end at 02:06.

Due to the impossibility for most of the world’s inhabitants to observe the phenomenon, NASA will broadcast the eclipse live solar from the Union Glacier, in Antarctica, from its official channel of Youtube and on site http://nasa.gov/live.

Now read:

GALLERY: This is how the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century looked

This is how solar eclipses affect wild animals