this will be the role of Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth continue to work on Thor: Love & Thunder, the next film focused on Marvel’s God of Thunder; on this occasion, both will reappear as actors who embody Thor and Loki, the same as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok, but with a longer role. And now we know that it will undoubtedly be this way thanks to the photo of some paparazzi, who got some captures of the filming set, reports Comicbook.

Of course, in case someone has not seen Thor: Ragnarok yet, we invite you to come back when you have seen it, we do not want to complicate your existence by revealing data about a 2017 movie that perhaps you have not had room to see yet. Therefore, from this point we warn you: SPOILERS. (But if so, let you see it, because it is listed as one of the best in Marvel, and one of the funniest):

They’re in the same outfits from Odin’s death scene in Thor: Ragnarok! pic.twitter.com/fbECytAYlK – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

Well yes, if you realize it, they have the same clothes as Thor and Loki dressed “in civilian clothes” in the scene in which they look for their father, Odin.

That is, we can expect the actors to act as actors again, reinterpreting scenes from the trilogy prior to the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, especially since Loki was still in these and, as far as we know, already I could not return, although given the powers of some, who knows, the god of deception is very much a god of deception …