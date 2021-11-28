this is the year it will disappear

iPhone will be replaced by devices that integrate virtual reality technology.

The change could occur by the year 2032.

The future of interactivity and connectivity will be through autonomous devices in augmented reality.

Apple was one of the brands that has revolutionized the world of smartphones, the firm has innovated in terms of design and especially technology within the devices, currently the brand changes various factors of its models year after year, which which has caused a large number of consumers to keep abreast of the new releases regarding this article, beginning to be considered collectible products; However, the news has been released that Apple will say goodbye to the iPhone, resulting in shocking news for consumers around the world.

The new era of mobile devices

The prominent analyst and Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo, announced that the strategy within the near future of the iPhone is to replace it with new computing devices, it is intended that for this radical change not more than 10 years pass, which suggests that by the year 2032, iPhone will cease to exist as we know it and instead the technology of everyday use regarding this device is radically transformed, with the use and implementations of developing technologies.

It is visible that the new era in terms of technology development is immersion in virtual reality, for this reason it is expected that the new devices with what becomes the future on a daily basis will be those that implement this augmented reality model. An example of this is the news of the arrival for next year of Apple glasses, which will have a hybrid model of reality, by combining a pair of processors that will allow digital interaction and the development of physical daily life. Although augmented reality is something that is already being worked on and with which we already live on a daily basis, this is the case of the Fold app, which will allow capturing virtual currencies in small Bitcoins microfragments, using the technology developed by Pokémon Go .

The beginning of the transformation in terms of Apple devices has begun to be developed, one of the proposed innovations of the brand is the separation of smartphones with new trends in technology, this aspect is important, since if the elimination of one, they cannot be linked; However, it should be noted that so far there is no clear explanation of what the future of the Apple ecosystem will be, which is very characteristic and intuitive, so if it is known that the new augmented reality glasses will be independent and not they will require a close link with Apple devices.

This announcement by the Apple expert gives rise to a discussion about what will be the near future of the devices with which we usually live, what will be the way in which users will now maintain communication and all the other series of actions that allows today to make smartphones, without a doubt the immersion within the metaverses will have a great importance for the development of the new generations and the way in which the world will behave from now on.

