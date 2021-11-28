This is the unknown husband of Kate Winslet, Edward Abel Smith, with whom she has been for 10 years and has a son

Kate winslet She is one of these actresses that since she made her leap to Hollywood we have been able to see her growing up in front of the screen and with a lifetime working for the cinema.

We first met her with her role as Rose in ‘Titanic‘, but the truth is that at 45 he already has a long professional career ahead of him, his latest premiere has been the series ‘Mare of Easttown’.

But the truth is that little has been known about his personal life. But a few days ago, he decided talk about your daughter for the series premiere. Kate’s daughter has kept a low public profile as she decided to keep her father’s last name for her stage name.

As revealed, Winslet’s daughter, Mia Threapleton, She has followed in her mother’s footsteps and today she is an actress with all the letters. The young woman had roles in ‘A Little Chaos’ with Kate and in ‘Shadows’ last year.

“What’s been great is that she has a different last name, so in the first job at the beginning, she dodged the radar and the people who signed her had no idea that she was my daughter and of course that was my oldest. fear and also very important for her self-esteem “, Kate said about her daughter Mia

All about her husband Edward Abel Smith

Kate Winslet has been married to the musician for almost 10 years Edward Abel Smitch (whose name he replaced with Ned Rocknroll), who has gone unnoticed in his private life and with whom he has a son, Bear. Previously, he married Sam Mendes and Jim Threapleton, with whom he had two children Mia and Joe.

In an interview with The New York Times he described him as a “superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad“In addition, as revealed.”He’s vegan, does yoga, does breathing exercises, and swims in cold water“.





Kate Winslet and her husband Ned Rockandroll | Gtres

