This is the spectacular mansion of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

It was the photographic agency X17 that, during the summer of 2019, unveiled for the first time the secret acquisition by the protagonist of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ of a mansion still under construction and worthy of a star in the always elegant neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, in Los Angeles. As published by ‘Variety’, property records reveal that the purchase by Chris pratt occurred in 2018, but the deal went unnoticed because the property was never put up for sale on the market.

Located in the family area of ​​Marquez Knolls, the new home of the actor, his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and her five-month-old baby, Lyla, is cloistered in a small gated community shared with five other large houses, none of them owned by celebrities, perched on a hillside with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

Aerial view of the mansion. (Palisades Funding)

Originally built in 1995, the Mediterranean-style house had a surface area of ​​750 m² which, after two years of extensions and renovations, now has 930 m². In the mansion there is five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar, and an outdoor pool, in addition to a garage with capacity for several vehicles.

The actor paid 15.6 million dollars for her. As your purchase has not been closed through a real estate agency, we do not have the usual and spectacular photos of the interior of the house that they are usually common in these cases.

In addition, Pratt’s new home is located about three kilometers from his ex’s current residence, Anna Faris, thus complying with the conditions of their divorce, which stipulated that both must live less than five miles apart for the good of their child in common, Jack.

Precisely in the real estate field, in September of last year Pratt and Faris closed the last chapter of their relationship after selling his house in Hollywood Hills for 4.75 million dollars after two years on sale in the market.

Both actors they still maintain a good friendship despite everything, and when he informed her that he was getting married, the protagonist of ‘Scary Movie’ even offered to officiate the link. “In fact, before proposing to Katherine he called me to let me know that he was going to do it, and I replied that I thought it was wonderful and that, in case you didn’t know, I have a title that allows me to officiate weddings“he said during an episode of his podcast.