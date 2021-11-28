This is how you should consume oats to clean the arteries and lower cholesterol

Oatmeal is a plant that has gained scientific recognition in recent decades for being a superfood that benefits the health of those who consume it, turning their body into healthy. In addition, the nutrients in this food are essential to clean the arteries and thus lower the cholesterol bad of the system, thanks to its antihypercholesterolemic effect that helps reduce LDL and triglyceride levels.

In this sense, oatmeal will combat the excess of cholesterol which creates plaque around the walls of the artery. That is why we seek to have a system healthy Through its intake, benefiting the circulatory system, its blood vessels and capillaries. Otherwise, the oxygenated blood that is transported to the body and helps the nutrients reach the organs and fulfill their functions, would not be circulating properly in the presence of LDL and triglycerides.

