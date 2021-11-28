This is how you should consume oats to clean the arteries and lower cholesterol

Oatmeal is a plant that has gained scientific recognition in recent decades for being a superfood that benefits the health of those who consume it, turning their body into healthy. In addition, the nutrients in this food are essential to clean the arteries and thus lower the cholesterol bad of the system, thanks to its antihypercholesterolemic effect that helps reduce LDL and triglyceride levels.

In this sense, oatmeal will combat the excess of cholesterol which creates plaque around the walls of the artery. That is why we seek to have a system healthy Through its intake, benefiting the circulatory system, its blood vessels and capillaries. Otherwise, the oxygenated blood that is transported to the body and helps the nutrients reach the organs and fulfill their functions, would not be circulating properly in the presence of LDL and triglycerides.

In this context, specialists suggest that it is necessary to incorporate oatmeal to a feeding healthy and combine it with other measures or treatments that help reduce the cholesterol bad. This is because it provides antioxidants and beta-glucans, which help fight cell oxidation and regulate high blood pressure, also preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Consequently, it is useful to eat oats to clean the arteries and lower the cholesterol LDL, leaving the system completely healthy. Therefore, we recommend consuming this superfood through a combination of water and cinnamon to ensure that the plaques that surround the walls of the arteries will no longer bother.

Photo: Pixabay

The preparation will consist of mixing the oatmeal with water and a small stick of cinnamon. Then it should be covered and left to rest until the next day. Finally, you will have to strain the result and consume it without sweetening it. Specialists suggest that to lower cholesterol it is important to add this drink to a diet healthy and take it on an empty stomach, once a week.