This investment made people millionaires in 2021 for less than the price of a cup of coffee

Within a year, the price of Shiba Inu, one of the ‘canine’ cryptocurrencies, was up more than 57,532,571%.

The year 2021 has been more than fruitful for cryptocurrencies that are enjoying unprecedented investor interest. And while several cryptocurrencies have experienced four-digit percentage spikes, none of these rises have been as staggering as the rally recorded in the Shiba Inu meme token.

Within a year, the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the ‘canine’ cryptocurrencies, rose more than 57,832,571%. To size it, if at midnight on January 1, 2021 the crypto investor bought (SHIB) for a value of $ 2.03, given current prices, it would have gained $ 1,001,818 by November 28. At a Starbucks location in the US, a latte costs about $ 2.95, or for about two-thirds the value of the average cup of coffee, Shiba Inu investors became millionaires in less than 11 months.

In fact, there are several stories that have been released about the millionaire profits of cryptocurrency investors. One of the most surprising corresponds to a man who made an investment of 8,000 dollars in early 2021 in Shiba Inu and in six months the figure reached $ 500,000.

What is Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency meme Shiba Inu, an ERC-20 token based on the blockchain of Ethereum, was created in August 2020 by alias ‘Ryoshi’ as an alternative to the dogecóin, which also uses a dog of the Japanese shiba inu breed as its logo.

According to the information provided by the cryptocurrency website, ‘Ryoshi’ started with a volume of 1,000 billion tokens, of which he deposited half in Uniswap and donated the rest to the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain system, Vitálik Buterin. The latter, in turn, ‘burned’ (that is, permanently eliminated) 90% of what it received, which is equivalent to 40% of all ‘shibas’ issued. This, according to the founders, “ensured the success and stability” of the digital currency. Currently there are some 549 billion tokens.