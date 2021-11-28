They sell a parcel of digital land for 2.3 million dollars (and the price is higher than that of a property in Manhattan)

“We believe it is the largest sum paid for a single parcel of digital land. Congratulations to the buyer and the seller,” announced the virtual environment platform.

A parcel of digital land, located in Axie Infinity, an online video game based on non-expendable tokens (NFT), was sold this Thursday for more than $ 2.3 million in cryptocurrencies.

“A plot in Genesis Land [una zona central que cuenta con un total de 220 parcelas] just sold for 550 ETH. That equates to more than 2.3 million US dollars. Our digital nation, owned by gamers, continues to amaze the world “, ad Axie Infinity on her Twitter account.

This trading and fighting game was created by the Vietnamese company Sky Mavis and became one of the largest NFT platforms worldwide. Players use the Ethereum AXS-based cryptocurrencies (Axie Infinity Shards) and SLP (Smooth Love Potion) to make your payments.

Although the metaverse, an environment comprised of multiple three-dimensional virtual spaces, is still in its early stages of development, investors have already unleashed a veritable “real estate war” trying take a place in this new virtual world before this space becomes mainstream, explains Business Insider.

Recently, another virtual real estate was acquired for $ 2.4 million. This is a lot consisting of 116 parcels in Decentraland, a virtual environment that is part of the metaverse.

According to Business Insider, both digital properties cost more than most real houses located in the most expensive cities in the US, such as San Francisco or the borough of Manhattan in New York. In addition, these transactions have caused a significant increase in cryptocurrencies linked to the virtual world, such as MANA, from Decentraland, SAND, from Sandbox, and GALA, from Gala Games.