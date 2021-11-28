They reveal who they would give out at Club América after the defeat in Liga MX

Club América issued a statement that was the trigger for post-defeat speculation with Pumas UNAM. Who are the ones to leave? They have already revealed some indications and we will tell you about it in Águilas Monumental.

In football, the favorable result is the certification of a good job done. It is what matters. What it weighs. Especially in a club like America. If the victories do not come, the effort and commitment are left aside and the project ends up being worthless. That is what is happening right now with the campus cream blue, not only for fresh defeat with Pumas UNAM on the League of the Scream Mexico A21, but also, by the fall at the end of the Concacaf Champions League that remains latent.

Following removal in the Aztec stadium, the institution acted with a statement in which it promised changes, thus adding, logically, more noise to the echo left by the explosion due to the defeat at the hands of the National University Club, that in the year by the MX League he had barely achieved nine victories out of 34 submissions.

“We have only reached the quarterfinals in the last two tournaments of the MX League and we did not win the Concacaf Champions League. The last two Leagues they have been forgotten. The board will take the next three weeks to evaluate the short and medium term sports project. All necessary measures will be taken to ensure that Club América returns to the place that belongs to it “, reads the post.

In that sense, the ESPN Mexico journalist César Caballero, reported on his Twitter account, where those airs of changes pre-announced by the bosses of the Eagles: “On America They seek to get rid of several: elements that live injured, players who are not focused and are harmful to the locker room, players who in finals and League they do not exist”.

Likewise, the aforementioned communicator also wrote that the anger of the board, unlike what was leaked by the previous stumbling blocks, would not only be with the group of footballers, but also with the Argentine strategist: “With Solari there is annoyance for proposals and justifications Is there enough time for a clean? “.