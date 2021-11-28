These are some actors who were about to star in ‘Harry Potter’

These are some of the actors who were interested in the leading roles of the magical saga, and although currently most are big stars of renown, it is impossible to think about ‘Harry Potter’ without Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Now that the saga celebrates its 20th anniversary and has confirmed there will be a ‘Harry Potter’ reunion, These are the actors who could have changed everything.

Liam Aiken as Harry Potter

Liam was a favorite for the lead role like Harry. Nevertheless, he was american and he opposed the rule that all actors had to be English. “It was very demanding in terms of ages because hopefully there would be several movies, so we could not choose anyone under 13 years old to play anyone, “said the casting director Janet Hirshenson to HuffPost. “They had to be at least the right age for the character.”

Saoirse Ronan as Luna Lovegood

Saoirse Ronan I’d been thinking about the role of Luna Lovegood, who was eventually played by Evanna Lynch. “I was too young”, he explained in an interview with the Independent.. “But at the time I thought, ‘I’d love to be in Harry Potter.’ When I was younger, I used to think they had the best job in the world.”





Saoirse Ronan | Gtres

Saoirse added: “Basically, I’ve grown up with ‘Harry Potter,’ as many kids my age have.

Rowan Atkinson as Lord Voldemort

Rowan Atkinson, better known as Mr. Bean, he had an interest in the role of villain. The Guardian reported that Rowan was looking for “Broaden his range and took the opportunity to play Potter’s dark nemesis.”





The popular “Mister Bean” is a close friend of the Prince of Wales | GTres

But Voldemort was played by Richard Bremmer in Sorcerer’s Stone, before Ralph Fiennes took on the role.

Tim Roth as Severus Snape

Tim roth revealed on a Reddit AMA that They offered him the role of Snape, who was played by the late Alan Rickman. “If I had, everything would have changed”, he told fans. “But no, I think the best man for the job did the job.”





Tim Roth didn’t want to be Severus Snape | premieres

Eddie Redmayne as Tom Riddle

Before Eddie redmayne will play Newt Scamander in the movies of ‘Fantastic Animals’, auditioned for Tom Riddle. “I actually auditioned to play Chamber of Secrets villain Tom Riddle when I was back in college,” he told Empire. “I failed successfully and was not called back. Over the years, I always expected to be chosen as a member of the Weasley family, but unfortunately not. ”





Eddie Redmayne at the premiere of ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ | Getty

Eventually the role was played by Christian Coulson.

Ian McKellen as Dumbledore

Ian McKellen was another actor in the rush to take on the role of Albus Dumbledore after the passing of Richard Harris. However, Richard has criticized Ian in the past, and Ian, turned down the role. “When they called me and said I’d be interested in the Harry Potter movies, they didn’t say where. I realized what they were thinking and I couldn’t,” he explained. “I couldn’t take the role of an actor who I knew didn’t approve of me.”

