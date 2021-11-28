The world’s richest young man under 30 reveals what his biggest mistake was

At 29 years old, Sam Bankman-Fried is the richest young man under 30 years of age in the world, having amassed about 26,500 million dollars. Despite this, the employer recognizes what was the most important mistake that he committed.

“The biggest mistake I made is not having been involved before “ in the business, commented the co-founder and CEO of FTX, one of the best-known cryptocurrency exchange platforms, Yahoo Finance published.

In that sense, Bankman-Fried assured that there are several aspects of the business that he wishes he had learned long ago, from general questions that dominate the crypto space to some of the most basic issues of the operation of an exchange.

Therefore, he pointed out that “there are many opportunities” that they did not reach him “until last year.” “I think one of them is to think about what the consumer’s financial experience would be like, how it could be a comprehensive experience,” he added.

In addition, he recalled that in 2013 he lost the opportunity to get more involved in the business when his friend Gary Wang developed a bitcoin arbitrage bot. “Five years later, we got involved in crypto together and we would end up founding FTX. So imagine what would have happened if we chased that den much earlier,” he mused.

Another topic to which at the time it did not give the importance it deserved was the understanding of the “regulatory regimes” and the “opportunities to offer new innovative products”. For this reason, Bankman-Fried acknowledged that they could “have started on some projects earlier” than they did.

Finally, he questioned the “inefficiencies” of the user registration process at FXT, which leads potential new users to abandon it before finalizing.