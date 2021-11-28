The Videoclub: Jumanji

Jumanji move the wild jungle to the city.

In 1981, the children’s novelist Chris Van Allsburgh, published the story Jumanji, of only 32 pages, thanks to which it won the National Book Award for drawings and the Randoplh Caldecott medal for Best Illustrated Book. As with other literary works, Jumanji It featured its own film version, which was released in 1995, the analysis of which you can read in the following paragraphs.

Under the direction of Joe johnston, this 104-minute film stars Robin williams (What Alan parrish), Bonnie hunt (In the role of Sarah Whittle), Kirsten dunst (who plays Judy Sepherd), Bradley Pierce (embodying Peter sepherd), Jonathan Hyde (that gets under the skin of Sam parrish and in that of Van pelt), David alan grier (what makes of Carl bentley), Baby Neuwirth (it converts into Nora), Patricia clarkson (which becomes Carol parrish), Gary Joseph Thorup (What Billy jessup), Gillian barber (in the role of Mrs. Thomas), Malcolm stewart (who plays Jim Sepherd) and Annabel kershaw (embodying Martha Sepherd).

It is also worth highlighting the actions of Adam Han-Byrd and Laura bell bundy (who get under the skin of young versions of Alan parrish and Sarah Whittle, respectively).

In 1869, two children bury a chest and pray that God have mercy on the soul who can find it. A century later, due to a nearby construction site, a boy named Alan parrish he finds it and discovers that inside there is a game called Jumanji (word from the Zulu language that means: many effects). When the boy and his friend Sarah Whittle, they get ready to play it, dire consequences take place. Twenty-six years later, a woman named Nora he moves into the house with his nephews Judy and Peter sepherd. The children soon find the game and decide to have fun with it.

However, when you start a game of Jumanji you have to finish it or it will unleash endless chaos. The problem is that this requires the presence of the two players from twenty-six years ago, which is just the time it takes. Alan parrish absorbed into the game.

Among the dangers faced by game players Jumanji we can highlight bats, giant mosquitoes, monkeys, a lion, giant plants (carnivorous and poisonous), the hunter Van pelt, a stampede of wild animals (elephants, zebras, rhinos, pelicans …), mutations, floods, crocodiles, soil turned into quicksand, giant spiders and earthquakes.

As a negative aspect, we can highlight the fact that no explanation is offered of the origin of the game, nor of who created it, how he could do it or what reasons led him to invent something so dangerous. Although, due to the popularity of the film, Jumanji actually came into being, since, as a promotion, an authentic game was marketed (although we assume that it is totally harmless), which, at present, is considered a collector’s item, for which they have been paid up to $ 60,800.

Also noteworthy is the typical error of showing things that should not appear in the year in which the plot takes place, such as the sports shoes that appear in 1969, made with materials that did not exist until the nineties.

Jumanji could have been starred by another cast, since Alan Parrish was not originally offered to Robin williams. Tom Hanks, Michael Keaton, Arnold schwarznegger, Harrison ford, Kurt russell, Sean Connery or Mel Gibson they also came to be considered for the role. For its part, Judy Sheperd could also have been embodied by Scartlett johansson, instead of by Kirsten dunst.

Although the movie of Jumanji was a box office success, it received mixed reactions from critics, with some praising it for its action sequences, soundtrack, cinematography, performances, direction, makeup and visual effects while others criticize it for finding it too dark a tone. , for which they considered an inappropriate design of the animals and for having some terrifying sequences.

Taking into account that Jumanji premiered in the nineties, it is logical that the action is developed through a board game, while the sequels Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle (2017) and Jumaji: Next Level (2019) prefer to opt for a video game version, more in tune with the times, although those of us who are already a certain age will always feel a greater empathy for the classic board games of a lifetime.

Therefore, if you like this type of genre, there is no doubt that you will enjoy watching Jumanji. Also, if after seeing it you want more, you have the two aforementioned sequels and Zathura: An Out of This World Adventure (2002), which also comes from an account of Chris Van Allsburgh and part of the same premise, but substituting the jungle for space travel.