The TV shows that have the most searches in Colombia

Last Sunday was World Television Day, and for this reason, Google released the list of telenovelas, series and other programs on the small screen most sought after by Colombians.

According to Google Trends, these are the most searched programs on Google, in Colombia, since 2004, that is, since there is a record of the queries made in the search engine.

As for Colombian soap operas, the list is the classic story of Fernando Gaitán, ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’. In the next place is the RCN series ‘Nurses’ and ‘The law of the heart’, the story that takes place in a successful law firm of experts in family law, dedicated to cases of separations and, in general, family and marital conflicts.

In relation to international productions, a classic of humor is the favorite of Colombians, ‘El Chavo del ocho’, followed by the anime production ‘Naruto’ and surprisingly ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’, which surpasses ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘The walking dead’.

As for comedies in English, number one is ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and second is the classic series ‘Friends’, the famous series starring Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy ‘iCarly’, which is in third place, is followed by the popular ‘Sex and the city’ and the top five is completed by ‘Hannah Monatana’.

‘The Simpsons’ headed by Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge and Maggie is the most wanted animated TV show, followed by ‘SpongeBob’, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’, as well as ‘Futurama’ and ‘Rick and Morty’, the animated series that shows the crazy adventures of a grandfather and his grandson.

In anime series, the number one is Naruto: Shippuden ‘, followed by the three series of’ Dragon Ball (Z, Super and GT) and the top five is completed by ‘Bleach’, a manga series written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, which narrates the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki, a young fifteen-year-old teenager who accidentally absorbs the powers of a shinigami (Japanese personification of the God of death, called Rukia Kuchiki.

