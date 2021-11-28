The surprises that Gerardo Martino could present in the match against Chile

The Mexico National Team will present new faces for their friendly against Chile. (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

In the next game of the Selection of Mexico, against chili on Austin, Texas, there will be new surprises within the call for Gerardo Martino What Marcelo Flores placeholder image, Julian Araujo and David ochoa. These meetings will help the coach to test the players that they will have their first call to the Tricolor major and in the next matches of Concacaf tie.

According to information from TUDN, among the new names that the Tata, in addition to that of Flores there are those of Julián Araujo de Los Angeles Galaxy, David ochoa of the Real salt lake and Luis Olivas from Chivas, who like the player of the Arsenal U20 They will live their first experience in El Tri Absolute.

It is worth mentioning that Araujo, just a few months ago, requested FIFA to change the Federation, after previously representing USA. Due to the new regulation, you will have the opportunity to show up to compete for a place in the qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 with Luis Rodriguez and Jorge Sanchez, respectively.

Julián Araujo will be called up for the first time with Mexico. (Photo: Instagram- @julian_araujo)

For his part, the 20-year-old goalkeeper, David Ochoa is currently playing the playoffs of the Major League Soccer (MLS) with Real Salt Lake. In recent days the goalkeeper was the hero of his team after giving him the victory in the penalty shootout against the Seattle Sounders. Despite being born in the United States, his parents are of Mexican nationality and he chose to represent Mexico.

David Ochoa was recently the hero of Real Salt Lake after eliminating the Seattle Sounders on penalties. (Photo: Joe Nicholson / USA TODAY Sports)

On the other hand, Luis Olivas managed to draw the attention of the coach of the Aztec team, due to the work he did in defense with Chivas during the Scream Mexico A21. Although his team was eliminated in the instance of the repechage in front of Puebla, was one of the most outstanding elements of the Sacred Flock.

The Mexican defender, Luis Olivas was one of the most outstanding elements of the Chivas during the Apertura 2021. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



In addition, Marcelo Flores is one of the top prospects what have the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) in the near future, it should be noted that it could also represent the Canada selection, which has already had approaches with the youth. However, on repeated occasions, the midfielder in the lower categories of Arsenal de la Premier League from England has pointed out that for now his wish is to represent Mexico.

Marcelo Flores will live his first experience with the National Team of Mexico, after winning the Revelations Cup Mexico 2021 with the tricolor. (Photo: twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Along with them four will also be called the center forward of Cruz Azul, Santiago Gimenez; the Chivas midfielder, Fernando Beltran and the LA Galaxy midfielder, Efrain Alvarez. These elements have already been previously observed on different occasions by the Argentine strategist and his call would be possible since season ended with their respective clubs.

In addition to the above, the Tata you must define your list no later than the next Sunday, December 5, as soon as the series of semifinals in Liga BBVA MX, since several elements that are in their plans will still be active.

Salvador Reyes, the soccer player of America, is in doubt for the call, since in case the Eagles reach the final of the Apertura 2021, he will not lend it. Another similar situation happens with Israel Reyes from Puebla and the goalkeeper, David Ochoa. It is worth mentioning that by not be a FIFA date, clubs are not obliged to yield to players.

The last confrontation between both teams was in 2019 with a score of 3 to 1 in favor of Mexico. (Photo: Martin Bernetti / REUTERS)

Because some players are no longer active with their clubs in MLS and Liga MX, They will start concentration next Monday at High Performance Center (CAR), where they will work on the issue physical and they will wait for the incorporation of the other players who are called.

In the pre-list of the team led by Martin Lasarte, for the match against the Aztec team, is the Mexican team sub-20 and sub-21, Benjamin Galdames who is active in the Spanish Union from the Andean country; there are also players who play in Liga MX such as Sebastian Vegas, Nicolas Diaz, Diego Valdes and Jean Meneses.

