‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn did not want to include the Joker because he is already very trite

Jared Leto’s Joker is probably the most striking absence from ‘The Suicide Squad’ directed by James Gunn and the director has explained in an interview with From Hollywood that he dispensed with the character because it has already been explored too much: “There are all kinds of characters that interest me and the Joker is not really one of them. It has been played many times by many people. I’m much more interested in choosing characters who haven’t had their chance or who I connect with the most. ”

A personal and narrative decision that has nothing to do with the failure of David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’ that led Warner Bros. and DC Films to rethink the future of the franchise in form and style and give Gunn the opportunity to make a sequel to the movie with the air of a reboot. The truth is that the new director He would also have had a huge task to reinvent Leto’s Joker that did not convince the fans at all. In fact, the character he was clearly interested in developing further is John Cena’s The Peacemaker, which will premiere next year, on January 13, 2022, its own spin-off series on HBO Max.

The Worn Joker

It’s not hard to imagine what James Gunn is referring to, because doing a quick review of the times we have seen the Joker on the big and small screen We can count Cesar Romero in the television series of ‘Batman’ from the 60s and ‘Batman: The Movie’; Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’, Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight’, Leto also in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’. In animation things get out of hand with Mark Hamill giving him a voice in so many series and movies like ‘The Animated Series’, ‘The New Batman Adventures’ or ‘Batman: The Killing Joke’; Alan Tudyk who plays him in ‘Harley Quinn’ and Jason Spisak in ‘Teen Titans Go! The movie ‘, just to mention a few. And that’s not to mention also the various cameos he has made in series like ‘Birds of Prey’, ‘Titans’ or ‘Powerless’ or versions like ‘Gotham’ or his presence in the ‘Arrowverse’, in addition to also He has starred in video games, short films and plays.