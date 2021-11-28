The secrets of the skin of Scandinavians according to the Danish facialist who triumphs among celebrities

From how to fight stains and get more radiance on the skin, to the best tricks to fight acne, the routine of Scandinavian women to always have that clean and beautiful skin at any age are just some of the questions we ask Ole henriksen, the facialist of the Danish, Scandinavian and celebrities like Halle berry, Jessica Alba, Charlize Theron or Vanessa Hudgens and that it has its own cosmetic and treatment line. He gives us the best keys to care for and treat our facial skin and we will tell you about them.

What are the creams that Danish women love for radiant and spectacular skin?

For Danish women, the concept of “hygge“It is very important when choosing your creams and other face care treatments that reflect that Scandinavian lifestyle of having a healthy and happy routine to maintain healthy and beautiful skin.

What cleansing and facial care rituals do you recommend as a facialist and skincare expert?

Facial cleansing is the key to always achieving that luminous effect and flawless skin. And there is nothing more satisfying and refreshing at the same time than cleaning your face at the end of the day as when starting it and removing the remains of dirt, of makeup, fat … Depending on your skin I recommend one cleanser or another. If you have combination or oily skin I recommend a mattifying cleanser that controls oil and shine while reducing the appearance of pores. If you have normal to dry skin, you need a mild, creamy texture cleanser that also helps clean your eye makeup and does not dry out your skin.

On the other hand, nothing like a good moisturizer suitable for our skin type as well as serums with vitamin C, with retinol, or alpha hydroxy acids that while they hydrate, cleanse the skin with a myriad of additional benefits and that we can use morning and night to address skin problems 24 hours a day. Ultimately, skin care is not the same for everyone, so I encourage my clients to find the best for their skin.

Danish model Helena Christensen has luminous and flawless skin at 52 years old.GTres Online.

What is Ole Henriksen’s philosophy?

For me, a happy face is a pretty face. I was born in Denmark, known worldwide as the happiest country in the world and good skin begins with a positive, optimistic and enthusiastic attitude towards life that allows you shine from the inside out. My Danish heritage has prompted me to adopt a simple and minimalist approach for facial care accessible to all.

Acids are present in many of your creams and products, for what reason?

Because I wanted to create a powerful treatment that strives to deliver visible results overnight and this is how I came up with it Dewtopia, the most potent signature serum we have yet, containing a blend of 20 percent acids, 10 percent AHA (alpha hydroxy acids) and 10 percent PHA (polyhydroxy acids). To bring the perfect balance of exfoliating acids, we add other skin-restoring ingredients such as birch, cotton, and aloe vera that soothe, soften, and prime the skin. And besides, they are all vegan and cruelty free.

What inspires you about the new products you are currently launching?

I want to raise the bar on all things skincare while making the experience fun with a potent range of beauty products that are aspirational yet affordable and make you feel good. I love using a powerful blend of natural and active botanical ingredients and create effective products with pleasant textures and delicious aromas to deliver a sensory experience with great results.

Actress Sophie Turner loves Ole Henriksen’s Truth Serum that she learned about thanks to her makeup artist Sarah Tanno.GTres Online.

Your Banana Bright Eye Crème eye contour is an icon in the world of beauty, how did you come up with the idea?

I was inspired by a makeup artist’s secret that I observed during my years of working in front of the camera and by a key ingredient: banana powder and vitamin C. Its pale yellow tint is designed to instantly brighten and correct color, which makes it the ideal first before applying concealer. AND smoothes fine lines and wrinkles providing results that defy aging in this area of ​​the face.

Many of your products have gone viral on social media and have become bestsellers. Do you follow the latest trends in skin care?

For one thing, I’ve always chosen not to follow trends, but I’ve definitely created a lot of my own. Something important that I like to share with my clients around the world right now is “less is more“and” consistency is everything “as philosophy. This is how you achieve instant and long-term results in the transformation of your skin.

At what point did you finally begin to see the potential for a career in skincare?

It was my meeting with him cystic acne when I was residing as a show dancer in Indonesia, which led to me receiving treatments from a brilliant beautician from Jakarta named Lagita. She transformed my skin. Afterwards, she studied cosmetic chemistry at Christine Shaw College, London, at 23, I opened my first face and body spa in Hollywood that bore my name and was quickly working with clients and celebrities thanks to my innovative and personalized treatments.

Which celebrities of models and actresses believe in your products?

Not only Danes like Helena Christensen, but also Naomi Campbell, Charlize Theron, Katy Perry, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Cher, Daniel Craig … They have also accompanied me to the Royal Palace in Copenhagen on numerous occasions to advise the Crown Princess Mary from Denmark about caring for your skin.

What was the first skincare product that you created and that you are most proud of?

Without a doubt, the serum Truth Serum based on the powers of vitamin C. I am proud to say that I was one of the first brands in the world to incorporate vitamin C into my formulas. If I am allowed to choose only one product, if I am alone on a desert island, it would be my Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum (our updated version of the Truth Serum).

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème Illuminating Eye Cream For sale at Sephora (26.99 euros) Buy Product

Dewtopia Night Serum 20% Acid Night Treatment Retexturizing Night Serum by Ole Henriksen For sale at Sephora (41.24 euros) Buy Product

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum Vitamin C Serum For sale at Sephora (36.74 euros) Buy Product

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you