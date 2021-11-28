The ‘Rocky’ references in Halle Berry’s directorial debut

The importance of the boxing saga created by Sylvester Stallone, Rocky, lies in its impact on productions written and directed by other colleagues, that is, the Italian Stallion and its context are a fundamental part of our popular culture. Herida, the directorial debut of actress Halle Berry, is no exception and taking advantage of the fact that she is a favorite in Netflix te we have some similarities that it has with the mother of all contact sports tapes.











'Wound': 'Rocky' references in Halle Berry's directorial debut





First instance, the plot of personal and professional improvement after being sunk in the depths of misery. Jackie Justice (Berry) is a retired UFC fighter after being beaten up in her 11th role. During her time away from the Octagon, she deals with unemployment, domestic violence by her manager and boyfriend, Desi (Adán Canto), the arrival of her abandoned son, and the trauma of being raped in her youth.

until find the courage to get out of your problems by going back to your professional life. Jackie Justice undertakes arduous training, accompanied by her coaches Buddakhan (Sheila Atim) and Pops (Stephen McKinley Henderson), to face the champion of the bantamweight, the Argentine Lucia “Lady Killer” Chavez (Valentina Shevchenko) and rebirth of the ashes. So far, with the pure plot, you will have noticed that we are talking about the same formula applied to the development of Rocky Balboa.

Let’s be more specific. Jackie is dedicated to cleaning other people’s homes, Rocky to debt collection for a mobster; she lives in the slums and gangs of Newark; him in the same parts, but from Philadelphia. Both cities are cold, sad and nostalgic. Their apartments lack luxury and they barely have enough money to live on. until a coach opens their eyes and challenges them to get the best of themselves in their respective disciplines.











© Netflix





Balboa is subjected to a very heavy training to face Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), the heavyweight champion. Mickey (Burgess Meredith) pushes it to the max and turns him into a relentless left-hander; fader and resistant to chloroform. On Wound, Berry introduces herself to Buddhakan and Buddhakan pushes her to the limit in floor fighting, boxing and submissions. Sparring becomes exhausting and demanding on orders from Inmaculado (Shamier Anderson), the promoter who signed her and promises to return her to the top of the UFC.

There is a scene where Jackie finishes her cardio and raises her hands in front of some concrete stairs, just like her predecessor did when finishing a race in the courtyard of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Also, together with Buddhakan, Justice devours a few miles down the beach, as Rocky does, in Rocky iii, accompanied by Apollo, prior to his fight against Clubber Lang (Mr. T).











© Netflix





Oh, and it’s worth noting that Berry also included a soundtrack at workouts, just not in the least bit close to the epic Rocky soundtrack. Who is not inspired by training with “There’s no Easy Way Out”? The good of Wound It is the originality of their songs, recorded in their entirety by pure rappers and produced by Cardi B, whom we saw in the Fast & Furious 9 movie.











© Netflix





Finally, and if you have not seen it, you can stop reading now, the result of the fight that gives rise to Berry to consolidate a saga of Jackie Justice. The protagonist loses by divided decision, but cheered by the public after the tremendous exhibition. The rematch could come in a possible sequel, although scheduling a new fight with other real-life champions doesn’t sound bad either. There’s Rose Namajunas, Amanda Nunes, and retired Ronda Rousey. Rocky, in his first fight, loses the same way and in the aftermath he gives Creed what he deserves.