The pandemic left a higher intake of hypercaloric and high-sodium foods in Latin America

Anxiety and anhedonia were directly related to food consumption at the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, according to a study.

An increase in average body weight was observed during confinement for COVID-19.

Due to the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 and to protect public health, governments of several countries took protective measures, including the closure of cities, shops, schools and the declaration of quarantines and confinements to enforce physical distancing.

Although this measure is documented in its effectiveness, its effect on people’s lives has recently begun to be understood from different perspectives.

The World Health Organization declared that the pandemic of the COVID-19 sought to determine the relationship between the symptoms of anxiety and anhedonia and the consumption of food, fruits and vegetables at the beginning of the pandemic in 12 Spanish-speaking countries, such as: Argentina, chili, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Mexico and Spain.

Within the results collected through an online survey of 10,551 people, predominantly female, a high frequency of daily consumption of sugary drinks and meal fast, such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and tacos.

Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay showed a pattern with respect to meal fast, with an average consumption of daily servings, respectively. For his part Argentina, Uruguay and Panama showed a similar pattern with respect to cake shop.

Ecuador, Peru and Panama were the countries with the highest number of portions of fried per day, showing average consumption.

The participants of Argentina, chili and Mexico they were the most likely to increase the size of their food portions at the beginning of the closure, compared to the other countries.

In this investigation, anxiety was measured with the Beck Anxiety Inventory and anhedonia with the Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale.

Anxiety inventory scores were higher for chili, Guatemala, Mexico and Ecuador than for the other countries.

Scores on the pleasure scale were higher for Peru, Ecuador, chili and Argentina compared to the other countries.

Ultimately, anxiety was associated with eating palatable foods, including sugary drinks, cakes, fried foods, and fast foods.

In addition, the chances of consuming these appetizing foods were greater as the level of anxiety increased.

In this way, the probabilities of consuming sugar-sweetened beverages, cakes, fried foods or fast foods of people with mild, moderate or severe anxiety were higher than those of people with minimal anxiety. Interestingly, anxiety was not associated with the consumption of fruits or vegetables.

Dr. Landaeta-Díaz, who led the study and collaborates in the Faculty of Health and Social Sciences of the University of Las Américas, in chili He pointed out that although it is true that there is a discourse of what it means to have healthy behaviors among the community, health professionals could also refer with greater emphasis to returning to the customs and roots of each of the populations.

Regarding mental health, in general, Latin countries obtained very high scores in the level of anxiety, due to the lack of public policies in this regard, according to the doctor.

However, the case of Uruguay, which presented one of the best scores.

Finally, he affirmed that all workers in the health area have a lot to do, to separate feelings from food.

As an example, he said that many times food is rewarded or punished, which does not generate a positive relationship; People then eat because they are happy, but also sad, these are things that have to be separated.

Finally, another issue that will be the responsibility of health personnel is to be prepared, “because clearly the period of lack of refinement will bring chronic pathologies that we already know are very prevalent in Latin American countries, therefore, we are going to have an overload, no longer of COVID-19, but yes of other pathologies and mental health, because it is difficult for people to comment on what is happening to them, what they feel, therefore, it should be a priority for health professionals to recommend care “.

